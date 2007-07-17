What's new

Iran now has ballistic missiles that will reach USA land

Liaslia

Iran: "American Soil Is Now Within Range Of Iranian Bombs"

One day after the United Nations Security Council voted in favor of lifting the arms embargo on Iran, for instance, the ruling mullahs unveiled a ballistic missile that reportedly can reach the United States. "By sending a military satellite into space, Iran now has shown that it can target all American territory; the Iranian parliament had previously warned [the US] that an electromagnetic nuclear attack on the United States would likely kill 90 percent of Americans."

Solemanni was Iran's ranked #1 military man who was killed in U.S military strike
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

Zerohedge = CIA trolls, it's not a reliable source, they are just government trolls lying and trolling, I dont understand how can someone repeat the nonsense of that site.

Post a Iran source.
 
