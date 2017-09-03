What's new

Iran, not Israel, becomes the unifying enemy for the Middle East

unrequitted_love_suzy

Jul 13, 2020
Greece
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Iran, not Israel, becomes the unifying enemy for the Middle East

The Israel-UAE breakthrough reflects a change in the middle east fault lines as a Persian Gulf power makes peace with the Jewish state. But it might be replaced with rift over Iran.
London: The breakthrough between Israel and the United Arab Emirates reflects a shift in the modern Middle East’s foundational fault-line, as a Persian Gulf power for the first time agrees to make peace with the Jewish state. But it also shows how it’s been replaced with another, perhaps more dangerous rift over Iran.

Sitting just across the narrow Strait of Hormuz from the Islamic Republic, the UAE has been careful not to let tensions boil over into open conflict while President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy, which it backed, isolated and sanctioned Tehran, and then led to the killing of its most influential general.


But by cementing years of discreet relations with Iran’s biggest foe in a diplomatic breakthrough — a model other Persian Gulf states including heavyweight Saudi Arabia might follow — the sheikhdom is cautiously nailing its colors to the containment mast.
 
