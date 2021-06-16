What's new

Iran News & Discussions

BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
29,611
-28
19,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
there wasn't any thread available to discuss news from within the closed state.
I start here, Iranians are welcome to post inside news here.

www.rferl.org

U.S.-Iran Kidnap Plot: Why Is Iran Attempting To Silence Masih Alinejad?

The target of an alleged kidnapping plot by Iranian agents in the United States, journalist Masih Alinejad, angered Tehran officials with her campaign against the compulsory hijab and by highlighting the long list of human rights abuses in Iran.
www.rferl.org www.rferl.org
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
1,671
1
5,092
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Note to Iranian members:

This fellow is a troll and I suggest no one to engage him or make a post in this thread.
 
Sineva

Sineva

SENIOR MEMBER
May 24, 2018
2,649
-3
5,622
Country
Australia
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
BATMAN said:
there wasn't any thread available to discuss news from within the closed state.
I start here, Iranians are welcome to post inside news here.

www.rferl.org

U.S.-Iran Kidnap Plot: Why Is Iran Attempting To Silence Masih Alinejad?

The target of an alleged kidnapping plot by Iranian agents in the United States, journalist Masih Alinejad, angered Tehran officials with her campaign against the compulsory hijab and by highlighting the long list of human rights abuses in Iran.
www.rferl.org www.rferl.org
Click to expand...
Well,if it is quite alright for the west and its allies to engage in acts of "extraordinary rendition",then how on earth could it be wrong to do this same thing?.......thats assuming of course that one takes claims like this even remotely seriously,after all,if iran really wanted someone like this gone,there would be absolutely no need to engage in this sort of risky over-complex plan just for whatever dubious benefits might possibly be attained by covertly bringing them all the way back to iran for a trial.
Anyway,thanks for starting the thread,tho I do think a better title for it,considering the nature of your first post in this thread,should`ve been:
"Dubious western propaganda "news" directed against iran thread" :enjoy:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Tomcats
Pakistan, Iran officials discuss border security
Replies
2
Views
407
Samurai_assassin
S
ejaz007
Afghanistan News and Discussion
Replies
4
Views
307
ejaz007
ejaz007
Vapour
Iran, India discuss upgrade in strategic ties
2
Replies
15
Views
863
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain
BATMAN
Iran-backed group responsible for latest rocket attack in Iraq
Replies
5
Views
332
Malik Alpha
Malik Alpha
Galactic Penguin SST
  • Poll
Iran's ASATs | News and Discussions
2
Replies
28
Views
5K
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom