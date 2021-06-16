Iran News & Discussions

BATMAN said:

I start here, Iranians are welcome to post inside news here.



"Dubious western propaganda "news" directed against iran thread"

Well,if it is quite alright for the west and its allies to engage in acts of "extraordinary rendition",then how on earth could it be wrong to do this same thing?.......thats assuming of course that one takes claims like this even remotely seriously,after all,if iran really wanted someone like this gone,there would be absolutely no need to engage in this sort of risky over-complex plan just for whatever dubious benefits might possibly be attained by covertly bringing them all the way back to iran for a trial.Anyway,thanks for starting the thread,tho I do think a better title for it,considering the nature of your first post in this thread,should`ve been: