Iran national defense day 2020

the technology that was unveiled today 1. Haj Qasem quasi-ballistic missile ( longest range tactical ballistic missile ) class: Fateh class family , soiled fuel Range : 1400-1800 KM Warhead : 500-600 KM Accuracy : CEP less then 5 meter Speed : Mach 12 , hypersonic Analysts : Haj Qasem quasi-ballistic missile can't be intercepted by any Israeli or U.S ABM system. - flying too low for Arrow-3 or THAAD - flying too fast and bleeds too much energy from Arrow-1/2 and Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 and David sling The aft stabilizer fin configuration indicates a carbon fiber missile casing. Just like with the Raad-500 vortex generators in front of the stabilizers is not possible anymore. Raad-500 handles this issue by larger surfaces, this one simply adds more stabilizers (more compact). 2. Shahid Abu Mahdi anti - ship cruise missile class: Version of the Soumar/Hoveyzeh Range : 1000-1300 KM Warhead : 200-300 KM Accuracy : CEP less then 10 meter Flight altitude : 7-15 meters Speed : subsonic 3. Iranian Owj jet engine 4. Jahesh turbofan engine Iran succeeded in building the most advanced light turbofan engine in the world to be used in heavy drones thrust : 1500 lbf Flight ceiling : 60,000 feet