  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

Iran national defense day 2020

    the technology that was unveiled today


    1. Haj Qasem quasi-ballistic missile ( longest range tactical ballistic missile )


    class: Fateh class family , soiled fuel

    Range : 1400-1800 KM

    Warhead : 500-600 KM

    Accuracy : CEP less then 5 meter

    Speed : Mach 12 , hypersonic

    Analysts : Haj Qasem quasi-ballistic missile can't be intercepted by any Israeli or U.S ABM system. - flying too low for Arrow-3 or THAAD - flying too fast and bleeds too much energy from Arrow-1/2 and Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 and David sling

    The aft stabilizer fin configuration indicates a carbon fiber missile casing. Just like with the Raad-500 vortex generators in front of the stabilizers is not possible anymore. Raad-500 handles this issue by larger surfaces, this one simply adds more stabilizers (more compact).


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]






    2. Shahid Abu Mahdi anti - ship cruise missile


    class: Version of the Soumar/Hoveyzeh

    Range : 1000-1300 KM

    Warhead : 200-300 KM

    Accuracy : CEP less then 10 meter

    Flight altitude : 7-15 meters

    Speed : subsonic


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]





    3. Iranian Owj jet engine

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    4. Jahesh turbofan engine

    Iran succeeded in building the most advanced light turbofan engine in the world to be used in heavy drones

    thrust : 1500 lbf

    Flight ceiling : 60,000 feet


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
