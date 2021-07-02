What's new

Iran names hardline cleric as top judge amid calls for probe into past abuses

Titanium100 said:
Iran parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’



Members of Iran’s parliament presented a bill that would oblige successive Iranian governments to eliminate Israel within 20 years and to work toward removing American forces from the region, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

ISNA revealed that the bill includes 16 articles under the name “Iran reciprocates” and was presented as a measure to respond to the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last year.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general alongside a senior Iraqi militia leader in a US drone strike in Iraq. Following the attack, Iran’s relations with the US and its allies in the region have been heightened.
opening the thread without a source is against the forum rules
 
The sooner people realize this regime is a Zionist Takfiri plant, the sooner we come closer to end of strife in region and beginning of prosperous period. Go after Zionist and Persian facists, and God's blessings will rain upon Muslims.
 
Titanium100 said:
www.reuters.com

Iran names hardline cleric as top judge amid calls for probe into past abuses

Iran’s supreme leader promoted a hardline cleric to serve as head of the judiciary on Thursday, amid international calls for investigations into allegations of abuses.
West and its lapdogs always hate nationalists and anti corruption figures in independent countries. These Labels hardline or whatever they use against clean people, is because of their burning arses. They prefer a submissive Iran that gives up to western pressure full of corruption and weaknesses which helps them to advance their dirty plans in Islamic world from ISIS to support for Israel.

West chose to fight against good leaders in Islamic countries such as Egyptian Nasser, Iranian Mosaddeq etc. The slightest intention of independence makes you number wanted man of west. Just Listen to modern day Egyptians, the media campaign against Nasser was so intense at that time that they still call Nasser a Bureaucratic man despite the fact that he was the one who nationalized Suez canal giving Egypt an international weight.

They want us submissive to their pressure. That's the key policy of west when confronting with independent countries specially in the Islamic world. In this Context, they won't let go the most submissive country in Islamic world, Turkey. Just look how they annoyed Turkey when Turks chose to buy airdefense systems from other countries.

Trump beside him being a bastard, had a positive effect and it was dropping of supporting liberals in Foreign countries. That was the main reason of the success of nationalist elements in Iranian elections and a big loss for west loved liberals such as Rouhani and S.M.Khatami.
Have a nice day
 
Muhammed45 said:
West and its lapdogs always hate nationalists and anti corruption figures in independent countries. These Labels hardline or whatever they use against clean people, is because of their burning arses. They prefer a submissive Iran that gives up to western pressure full of corruption and weaknesses which helps them to advance their dirty plans in Islamic world from ISIS to support for Israel.

West chose to fight against good leaders in Islamic countries such as Egyptian Nasser, Iranian Mosaddeq etc. The slightest intention of independence makes you number wanted man of west. Just Listen to modern day Egyptians, the media campaign against Nasser was so intense at that time that they still call Nasser a Bureaucratic man despite the fact that he was the one who nationalized Suez canal giving Egypt an international weight.

They want us submissive to their pressure. That's the key policy of west when confronting with independent countries specially in the Islamic world. In this Context, they won't let go the most submissive country in Islamic world, Turkey. Just look how they annoyed Turkey when Turks chose to buy airdefense systems from other countries.

Trump beside him being a bastard, had a positive effect and it was dropping of supporting liberals in Foreign countries. That was the main reason of the success of nationalist elements in Iranian elections and a big loss for west loved liberals such as Rouhani and S.M.Khatami.
Have a nice day
Nobody is more submissive than Iran.. You never even replied to one Israeli offensive that is literally submissive. Turkey atleast makes alot of expansions and does trade with everyone and has good ties with everyone don't take that for submissiveness but submissiveness is not having resolve like Iran in a nutshell.. Defend your sovereignty first than talk about others. Create some red-lines for yourself atleast and develope some sort of backbone against the nonstop absorbing from a tiny strip.. Israel can't pull that on even Hamas without a conflict let alone the other sovereign countries not everyone is like you
 
Titanium100 said:
Nobody is more submissive than Iran.. You never even replied to one Israeli offensive that is literally submissive. Turkey atleast makes alot of expansions and does trade with everyone and has good ties with everyone don't take that for submissiveness but submissiveness is not having resolve like Iran in a nutshell.. Defend your sovereignty first than talk about others
The question remains, is Iran occupied by NATO? Or its Turkey that has given a base to NATO Hosting nuclear warheads aimed at Russia and Iran?
That makes Turkey the frontline of west in a possible conflict and its the Muslim brothers and sisters in Turkey that would suffer from that possible conflict. Again, is that what Turkish people chose or it was imposed on them and who gave that chance to west?
When we criticize a country on platforms like www, its aimed at their governments not the people of that country.
 
you change hole thread to troll iran again?
you must be in try hard mode...
lol
 
Muhammed45 said:
The question remains, is Iran occupied by NATO? Or its Turkey that has given a base to NATO Hosting nuclear warheads aimed at Russia and Iran?
That makes Turkey the frontline of west in a possible conflict and its the Muslim brothers and sisters in Turkey that would suffer from that possible conflict. Again, is that what Turkish people chose or it was imposed on them and who gave that chance to west?
When we criticize a country on platforms like www, its aimed at their governments not the people of that country.
This is what Turkey chose from around the 1950s it suited them best.. Don't confuse self-interest with sovereignty everyone has their own plans and does what suits them best at any given point but nobody takes it sitting like you do that is the difference..

You have no backbone but you talk constantly alot but it may delude these who don't follow your situations closely but you have sort of already folded to Israel and Nethanyu of all people.. He bullied you and that bullying had some consequences for Pakistan that almost got into a Nuclear war and even for Israel that got to assertive and emboldened from it if Hamas didn't give them that 11 days their egos would have gone unchecked.. So all you do is talk about pride but where is your pride because you didn't act when it mostly matter and use to just take it sitting... Don't confuse political maneuvering with something else.. Like some of the deluded here if two countries have ties or trade they say this belong to that or the other way around that is just intellectually bankrupt everyone does what they do for a stragetic planning nothing is what it seems and everyone furthers their political interests but seems like you have lost on that front since you are completely isolated
 
Titanium100 said:
This is what Turkey chose.. Don't confuse self-interest with sovereignty everyone has their own plans and does what suits them best at any given point but nobody takes it sitting like you do that is the difference..

You have no backbone but you talk constantly alot but it may delude these who don't follow your situations closely but you have sort of already folded to Israel and Nethanyu of all people.. He bullied you and that bullying had some consequences for Pakistan that almost got into a Nuclear war and even for Israel that got to assertive and emboldened from it if Hamas didn't give them that 11 days their egos would have gone unchecked.. So all you do is talk about pride but where is your pride because you didn't act when it mostly matter and use to just take it sitting... Don't confuse political maneuvering with something else.. Like some of the deluded here if two countries have ties or trade they say this belong to that or the other way around that is just intellectually bankrupt everyone does what they do for a stragetic planning nothing is what it seems and everyone furthers their political interests but seems like you have lost on that front since you are completely isolated
We have religious, political and geostrategic standards. Our tactics might change but the strategy remains the same. JCPOA was a change in tactics for example, it Changes in time pass.
You are right, we could sell Palestine out to some billions and enjoy trade with west but the same religious standards became barriers.
BTw, it looks like you don't follow the news. We have already responded to both USA and Israel. Assassination of Israeli top nuclear scientist and the head of Raphael company, their military generals, explosion in their military Factory, missiles flying into Israel from Golan heights targeting their nuclear plant were all done successfuly. Israel is so fragile so they would cover up the operations trying to deny Foreign involvement but who cares. Its done nice and so well.
 
