What's new

Iran may consider extension of sub-sea natural gas pipeline from Oman to India, says Iranian minister

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,865
-25
11,133
Country
India
Location
India
Iran may consider an extension of the sub-sea natural gas pipeline from Oman to India, its Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Relation Mehdi Safari said in a statement on Friday.




"Already, Iran is building this natural gas pipeline to Oman, which can be extended to India up to Porbandhar," Safari said while speaking at an interactive meeting organised by MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai on Thursday evening, it added.




The deputy foreign minister was in Mumbai to promote the 'Iran Expo 2023' to be held from May 7-10 this year in Tehran and explore trade and investment collaborations across 11 major categories, MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai said in the release.

Despite economic sanctions, India is among the top five trade partners of Iran, and both countries are strategic partners, the statement quoted the deputy foreign minister as saying.




"Our export to India has grown 60 per cent in 2022, and in the last two months, it has grown 90 per cent. This implies diversification of trade away from crude oil. Iran is committed to meet the energy needs of India," it added.

Stating that his main objective to visit India was to promote the Chabahar port in the South of Iran as a gateway for India to access Central Asia, Caucasian and European markets through the International North-South Transit Corridor, the minister said, "We are also working with Persian Gulf countries, including Emirates and Qatar to promote trade through this corridor".

"The development of Shahid Beheshti port in Iran with the investment of the Indian government is on the agenda, and I expect the pace of implementation of this project to be accelerated. There are also other opportunities to invest in infrastructure, tourism as well as manufacturing projects in this region," the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elhai said, "India continues to be a major trade partner of India. Iran can supply crude oil and fertiliser for energy and food security".

The ambassador pointed out that the West Asian nation continues to thrive as an active partner not only in the Asian region but also in Africa and Europe, despite 40 years of US sanctions.

"Today, we have created an alternative SWIFT payment settlement mechanism with 10 countries to bypass US sanctions. We are also engaged in barter trade in energy, biomedicine, medical equipment and other products with foreign countries," the statement quoted Elhai as saying.


www.zeebiz.com

Iran may consider extension of sub-sea natural gas pipeline from Oman to India, says Iranian minister

Despite economic sanctions, India is among the top five trade partners of Iran, and both countries are strategic partners, the statement quoted the deputy foreign minister as saying.
www.zeebiz.com www.zeebiz.com


India, Iran and Armenia form trilateral grouping to deepen ties and co-operation​


www.wionews.com

India, Iran and Armenia form trilateral grouping to deepen ties and co-operation

In a move aimed at strengthening regional co-operation, India, Iran and Armenia have formed a trilateral grouping. The first trilateral political consultation between the ministries of foreign affairs of the three countries was held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan on Thursday. The delegations...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Kazakhstan Proposes Gas Pipeline Project Connecting Russia and China
Replies
0
Views
97
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
lydian fall
  • Article
Iran, Oman Ink MoU on Cooperation in Oil Industry
Replies
0
Views
426
lydian fall
lydian fall
lydian fall
  • Article
Iran, Oman Ink MoU on Cooperation in Oil Industry
Replies
0
Views
518
lydian fall
lydian fall
INDIAPOSITIVE
India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline will be operational in February
Replies
0
Views
231
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Skull and Bones
India, Russia talk free trade deal in step-up of relations
Replies
2
Views
137
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom