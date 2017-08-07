What's new

Iran Massacres Baloch Citizens in Sistan Balochistan Province and then Blames Pakistan for Killing Them

While Pakistan keeps mum like always

Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, told Iranian state TV on Tuesday that the outrage at the governors’ office stemmed from the shooting of several fuel smugglers on the Pakistani side of the border near Saravan the day before.

Marashi pointed a finger at Pakistan, saying its forces had opened fire on a gathering of fuel smugglers that had been trying to cross back into Iran, killing one and wounding four.
Mob storms south Iran governor office after border violence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An angry mob stormed a district governor’s office in southeastern Iran on Tuesday, footage widely circulating on social media showed, a day after shootings at...
