Iran-linked group attacks Mossad secret base in Iraq, killing and wounding several Israeli spies.

Oracle

Oracle

Dec 29, 2014
fake news by iran just to make their nation happy after attack on their facility
just like fake iranian news of ballistic missile killed 100

they will release some fake video soon. Sir-gi-kal strike videos
 
Last edited:
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Feb 17, 2019
LOCATION OF THE BASE...Kurdistan. Iraq..Kurdish party is over..time for the rats to pack up and go back behind their 30 foot tall concrete walls in the stolen lands of Palestine.
 
obj 705A

obj 705A

May 26, 2019
we should consider these kind of news as nothing more than rumours till proven otherwise.
The KRG has good relations with Israel so some people may consider all Peshmerga to be "Mossad agents" that is why I wouldn't be surprised at all if what really happened was that a bunch of pro Iran Iraqi militiamen opened fire on some random Peshemrga car killing some two people in it and thus they said "Iran linked group attacks Israeli spies".
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Feb 17, 2019
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
I thought Kurds are an Iranic ethnicity and and interests of Iran and Kurds converge
That is correct..Kurds will always choose Iran when asked of them...They know Iran is their ever present friend and home ..3 million of them fled to Iran during saddam and Iranians opened their arms to receive them..Now Barezani kurdish clan hopes for independence and Israhell which is always present to fish from muddy waters give them political support in exchange for Mossad base..(I guess it is fine with Iran as long as they know who they are ) but when the time comes we all know what way kurds go...recall when Gen Sulaimani few years back asked them to stand down and allow Iraqi army to enter Kirkuk..which they did and war was avoided.....sorry for long story..
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
Take them alive. It is a blunder to kill these creatures.
unrequitted_love_suzy said:
Mossad base in iraq ? were the agents iraqi ? all
As if all Israelis are Palestinians! All of those bastards are illegal immigrants from every country around the world, doesn't matter Iraqi or martians. They were Israeli spies at the end of story.
obj 705A said:
we should consider these kind of news as nothing more than rumours till proven otherwise.
The KRG has good relations with Israel so some people may consider all Peshmerga to be "Mossad agents" that is why I wouldn't be surprised at all if what really happened was that a bunch of pro Iran Iraqi militiamen opened fire on some random Peshemrga car killing some two people in it and thus they said "Iran linked group attacks Israeli spies".
The Kurds of Soleimanieh are Pro Iran. Iranian supported militia is the word that BBC and its propagandists used. They are Iranian allies.
Morover Iran has once armed Peshmarga when they fought back against ISIS. Why would we make killing Random Peshmarga equal to killing Mossad agents? Are you out of your mind?
 
