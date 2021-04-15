Iran-linked group attacks Mossad secret base in Iraq, killing and wounding several Israeli spies.

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said: I thought Kurds are an Iranic ethnicity and and interests of Iran and Kurds converge Click to expand...

That is correct..Kurds will always choose Iran when asked of them...They know Iran is their ever present friend and home ..3 million of them fled to Iran during saddam and Iranians opened their arms to receive them..Now Barezani kurdish clan hopes for independence and Israhell which is always present to fish from muddy waters give them political support in exchange for Mossad base..(I guess it is fine with Iran as long as they know who they are ) but when the time comes we all know what way kurds go...recall when Gen Sulaimani few years back asked them to stand down and allow Iraqi army to enter Kirkuk..which they did and war was avoided.....sorry for long story..