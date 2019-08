Really appreciate the verbal gesture. Lets hope Iran Kicks out India from Chabahar Port to show solidarity with Kashmiris.



Mere talk is cheap. Lets see if Iran takes any action against India if it is really concerned about the plight of innocent Kashmiris being raped, murdered and abused by Irans Strategic trade partner India which has invested heavily in Chabahar port to rival Gwadar port of Pakistan.



Indian spy Kulbhoshan Yadav also operated out of Chabahar port as admitted by him in his confessional statements.



So Pakistan and Kashmiris will be really obliged to Iranian leadership if they put their words into action by kicking out India from Chabahar Port instead of providing mere lip service while continuing to be strategic trade partners of India.

