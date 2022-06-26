Iran launches Three staged solid-fueled SLV Zoljanah into space

Zuljanah has a 100 % Success rate of launches over a span of 18 months. It is the most powerful Rocket/Missile in the Iranian arsenal. A Proper SLV and an ICBM with a re-entry vehicle in form of Sejjil-3.Video– Iran has tested its Zuljanah satellite launcher for a second time for research purposes, according to state media.Iranian media on Sunday quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying the satellite vehicle was launched with a suborbital target, and that data gathered from the launch would inform a third planned launch.State television aired footage of the launch, which appeared to proceed without trouble, but there was no confirmation whether it was successful.The launch comes after weeks of speculation as satellite images had appeared to show that Iran was preparing for a launch at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the province of Semnan.