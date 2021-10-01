What's new

Iran launches research satellite into space

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Iran launches research satellite into space
Tehran has launched a satellite-carrying rocket into space with three devices onboard. The move, which comes amid ongoing talks, is expected to anger Washington.



Iran said it has successfully launched a satellite-carrying rocket bearing three devices for the first time
Iran launched a satellite-carrying rocket into space on Thursday, local media have reported.
Previous rocket launches, including several failed attempts, have drawn heavy criticism from the US.
"The satellite-carrying Simorgh rocket successfully launched three devices into space," Defense Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Hosseini told state television.
"For the first time, three devices were launched simultaneously to a distance of 470 kilometers (292 miles) at a speed of 7,350 meters per second," Hosseini added.

While the successful launch by the Islamic Republic's civilian space program was confirmed by Iran's defense ministry, it remained unclear if the rocket had reached orbit.
Iran's highly influential and powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard carried out a successful satellite launch into orbit last year as part of their parallel space program.
Iran's satellite launch and nuclear talks in Vienna
Thursday's attempt comes during ongoing talks in Vienna over the possibility of reinvigorating the Iran nuclear deal.
The decision to conduct the launch in the middle of already difficult negotiations is typical of the hardline government in Tehran.
President Ebrahim Raisi, who replaced the more moderate Hassan Rouhani at the beginning of 2021, is seen as closer to Ayatollah Ali Khamanei and more distrustful of the US and other western powers.






Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna: Adnan Tabatabai speaks to DW
The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was first signed in 2015 by Iran and the US, as well as the EU, China and Russia.
According to the agreement, Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the easing of sanctions.
Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact and reimposed harsh sanctions. Since then Iran has pushed ahead with uranium enrichment beyond the limits set in the JCPOA.
The current Biden administration is seeking to return to the deal, but efforts have so far been unfruitful, in part due to the more hardline government in Tehran which wants assurances the US will not simply abandon the deal again in a few years time.
Dont think the payload reached the orbit. Wondering if its another failure or the payload was not meant to be inserted in the orbit regardless. They launched 'multiple payloads' on one vehicle for this experimental flight. If Iranian space vehicle launches don't become a frequent occurrence even under this administration, then their program is well and truly dead.
 
Allāho akbar! Khāmenei rahbar.

AUz said:
Dont think the payload reached the orbit.
Western regimes and/or media practically always make such claims right after Iran proceeds with a satellite launch. Years ago, they were disingenuously trying to pretend Iran's launching of a monkey into space had failed, until Iran released the entire on-board camera footage from start to finish to prove them wrong. So in this regard, I wouldn't take anything coming out of the west for granted, as long as Iran itself doesn't confirm.

At any rate, there will be more launches under the present administration. The deliberate sidelining of the space program by the Rohani team has come to an end. Another great success for the Raisi cabinet. Not even half a year in charge and they're already gratifying us with a Simorgh launch. Kudos!
 
AUz said:
Dont think the payload reached the orbit. Wondering if its another failure or the payload was not meant to be inserted in the orbit regardless. They launched 'multiple payloads' on one vehicle for this experimental flight. If Iranian space vehicle launches don't become a frequent occurrence even under this administration, then their program is well and truly dead.
ROFL-COPTER.

After multiple successful launches of 3 staged solid fueled SLVs throwing a quarter of a ton satellites into LOE, this guy thinks our program is dead.


And stop relying on western media for Iranian weapons or space programs. We are their enemies, of course, they will spew garbage about us. It's like I start quoting Indian media for your country, they are your enemy, they think you get donated weapons from China in charity and paint it as yours. Should we take this route or quoting biased sources?
 
