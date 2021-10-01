Iran launches research satellite into space

AUz said: Dont think the payload reached the orbit. Click to expand...

Allāho akbar! Khāmenei rahbar.- - - - -Western regimes and/or media practically always make such claims right after Iran proceeds with a satellite launch. Years ago, they were disingenuously trying to pretend Iran's launching of a monkey into space had failed, until Iran released the entire on-board camera footage from start to finish to prove them wrong. So in this regard, I wouldn't take anything coming out of the west for granted, as long as Iran itself doesn't confirm.At any rate, there will be more launches under the present administration. The deliberate sidelining of the space program by the Rohani team has come to an end. Another great success for the Raisi cabinet. Not even half a year in charge and they're already gratifying us with a Simorgh launch. Kudos!