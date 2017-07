QUETTA – Iranian forces have again fired at least three mortar shells into Panjgur, Balochistan on late Friday.However, local administration has not confirmed any casualty or damage to property as a result of the shelling.The mortar shells landed eight kilometers inside Pakistani territory in Prome district of Panjgur.It is not the first violation made by Iranian forces as the shelling was also conducted in previous months.Only in May 2017, at least six mortar shells were fired into Pakistan leaving one citizen killed.On May 21, Iranian forces fired five shells into Taftan, Balochistan. They were fired from the Iranian side between pillars 104 and 106.On May 26, the mortar shell fired by Iran hit a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, killing Kam Jan, a resident of Washuk who was travelling in the vehicle.Pakistan and Iran share a 900-kilometre-long border. Both the two countries reached an agreement in 2014 to strengthen intelligence coordination in order to eliminate terrorism in the region.