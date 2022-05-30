Iran Lauds Iraqi Law against Normalizing Ties with Israel ​

May, 30, 2022 - 09:47

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised Iraq's parliament for approving a law that criminalizes the normalization of ties and any relations, including business ties, with the Israeli regime.​

Iran Lauds Iraqi Law against Normalizing Ties with Israel - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised Iraq's parliament for approving a law that criminalizes the normalization of ties and any relations, including business ties, with the Israeli regime.

In a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday, Raisi expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Iraqi people’s move and the interaction of political groups and currents to form a new government, saying, "The passing of the law to forbid the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime in the Iraqi parliament was a right move.”Referring to the problems caused by dust storms and the influx of fine dust into the cities of Iran and Iraq, Raisi said, "Climate change is not specific to a particular country and crosses borders. Today, tackling dust has become a common regional demand, and all countries in the region are expected to live up to their responsibilities in this regard.”Emphasizing that the development of transportation lines between the two countries will lead to economic growth and stability in the region, President Raisi stressed the need to speed up the implementation of railway lines, his official website reported.The president also called for facilitating the presence of Iranian pilgrims in Iraq, referring to the approaching season of the Arbaeen procession.For his part, Prime Minister al-Kadhimi appreciated Raisi for praising the Iraqi parliament’s decision to ban the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, saying, "Palestine is not just an issue for Muslims, but for all justice-seeking people in the world, and the Iraqi government and parliament have also taken a series of decisions and actions in support of the Palestinian people.”Stating that he will seriously pursue the removal of obstacles to accelerate the implementation of the Basra-Shalamcheh railway, the Iraqi prime minister referred to his meeting with the head of the Iranian Department of Environment and added, "Dealing with the dust problem should be followed in the form of a memorandum.”Regarding the Arbaeen procession, the Iraqi premier said he has urged the officials to prepare a detailed plan for holding the ceremony and provide a hospitable framework for Iranian pilgrims.The Iranian president and the Iraqi prime minister also stressed the importance of regional cooperation, describing the implementation of pacts as the key to the progress and development of cooperation.