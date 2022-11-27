Iran joins world top 10 Automobile production countries

aryobarzan
With full sanction on and with a production of 949817 cars.
Iran’s car output in January-September exceeded that of major car manufacturing nations in Europe like France, UK and Italy, according to figures by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
Iran’s Jan-Sep car output exceeds that of France, UK, Italy: ACEA
Iran’s car output in January-September reached nearly 0.95 million, an increase of 31.2% year on year.
www.presstv.ir
@SalarHaqq ..I found the report