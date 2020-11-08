What's new

Iran issues travel ban on India and 11 other countries

Special countries (countries with mutated variants of COVID-19)
The acceptance of passengers from these countries directly and indirectly until further notice is prohibited. The entry of diplomats and government officials and representatives of international organizations is subject to the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with the notification protocols. These countries currently include Botswana, Brazil, Swatini, India, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, South Africa, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

High-risk countries (countries with a high incidence of the disease)
Direct and indirect travel is established from these countries, but incoming travelers from these countries, in addition to a negative PCR test for corona at the origin (with a time limit of 96 hours) are required to do the test again (PCR test). Adherence to the notified protocol of air-sea border surveillance is mandatory. The list currently includes Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Kuwait, Lithuania, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tunisia.
 
www.mashreghnews.ir

سفر از ۱۲ کشور به ایران ممنوع شد

در آخرین به‌روز رسانی مقررات سفر به ایران، ورود از ۱۲ کشور ممنوع و محدودیت‌ها برای مسافران ورودی از ۲۴ کشور دیگر بیشتر شد. همچنین شرط تست پی‌سی‌آر (PCR) برای مسافران واکسینه‌شده برداشته شد.
www.mashreghnews.ir
 
