Iran is sending a hell'va alot of weapons into Russia's campaign - Ukraine officials are now blaming Iran of murdering Ukraine civilians

Ukraine official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks​

Kyiv calls for EU sanctions on Iran hours after Ukraine cities were hit by swarms of ‘kamikaze’ drones allegedly sold to Russia, killing at least four people.
Kyiv.jpg

Ukrainian rescuers scour the rubble at a residential building destroyed in a Russian drone attack in downtown Kyiv on Monday [Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE]

17 Oct 2022

A Ukraine official has accused Iran of responsibility for the “murders of Ukrainians” after Russia attacked cities with what Kyiv called “kamikaze drones” made in the Islamic Republic and allegedly sold to Moscow.

Ukraine has reported a barrage of Russian air attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Last month President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador was revoked as a result of Russian forces using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

“Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Monday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581979404623675394

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called for EU sanctions on Iran, a few hours after Kyiv was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones, killing at least four people and wounding many others.

Kuleba said on Twitter he “requested more air defence and supply of ammunition [and] called on [the] EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones”.

Later on Monday, the US State Department called the “deepening” alliance between Russia and Iran a “profound threat” that countries across the world should monitor, warning of further sanctions against Tehran’s weapons industry.

“Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs [drones] or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters. “The US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators”.

Samir Puri, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in Singapore, told Al Jazeera the Shahed-136 – “the kamikaze drone now being used and repurposed by the Russians” – was “bought off the shelf from Iran [and] moved to the war zone”

www.aljazeera.com

Ukraine official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks

Kyiv calls for EU sanctions on Iran hours after Ukraine cities were hit by swarms of ‘kamikaze’ drones, killing 4.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
Battlion25 said:
“Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs [drones] or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters. “The US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators”.
Click to expand...

This comment is extremely ignorant comment from that state deputy spokesperson dude is dumb as a door and he doesn't deserve that post cuz dude is speaking as if he was living on a rock for the last 25+ years.. Iran is by far and large pro-Russian element since post the cold war.... Why hire these guys I don't even think they know who is who and where they are themselves..... He couldn't be more wrong forget arms, missiles and drones Iran has countless of pro-iranian militias on the ground as cannon fodders..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581684836506357761
 
Titanium100 said:
This comment is extremely ignorant comment from that state deputy spokesperson dude is dumb as a door and he doesn't deserve that post cuz dude is speaking as if he was living on a rock for the last 25+ years.. Iran is by far and large pro-Russian element since post the cold war.... Why hire these guys I don't even think they know who is who and where they are themselves..... He couldn't be more wrong forget arms, missiles and drones Iran has countless of pro-iranian militias on the ground as cannon fodders..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581684836506357761
Click to expand...

''The ignorant part was the deepening alliance and that the global countries should monitor??''..

As if this is something new.. Apparently they were not here in the last couple of decades I guess..

Vedant patal is quite surprisingly an Indian and his the one who said that.. smh
 
Makes a change of seeing western weapons kill Muslims


They had no issues over the last 20 years dropping bombs and now they are crying because a few drones are being used by Russians


I will say one thing,, Turkish weapons used by Ukraine, Iranian Weapons being used by Russians

Even Pakistan is allegedly sending plane loads of munitions to Ukraine

How times are changing
 
hussain0216 said:
Makes a change of seeing western weapons kill Muslims


They had no issues over the last 20 years dropping bombs and now they are crying because a few drones are being used by Russians


I will say one thing,, Turkish weapons used by Ukraine, Iranian Weapons being used by Russians

Even Pakistan is allegedly sending plane loads of munitions to Ukraine

How times are changing
Click to expand...

Turkey send weapons before war and something that has been communicated to the Russian side diplomatically... The same with Pakistan.. They are not a party to the war.. But Iran has not only send weapons they have pro-Iranian militias on the ground on top of that.. They are an active player in this conflict unlike the two others you mentioned who are not by any means necessary..

The West is an active player on Ukraine side while Iran is active on Russia side
 
