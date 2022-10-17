Iran is sending a hell'va alot of weapons into Russia's campaign - Ukraine officials are now blaming Iran of murdering Ukraine civilians

Battlion25 said: “Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs [drones] or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters. “The US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators”. Click to expand...

This comment is extremely ignorant comment from that state deputy spokesperson dude is dumb as a door and he doesn't deserve that post cuz dude is speaking as if he was living on a rock for the last 25+ years.. Iran is by far and large pro-Russian element since post the cold war.... Why hire these guys I don't even think they know who is who and where they are themselves..... He couldn't be more wrong forget arms, missiles and drones Iran has countless of pro-iranian militias on the ground as cannon fodders..