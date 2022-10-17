Iran is sending a hell'va alot of weapons into Russia's campaign - Ukraine officials are now blaming Iran of murdering Ukraine civilians

Battlion25
Ukraine official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacksKyiv calls for EU sanctions on Iran hours after Ukraine cities were hit by swarms of ‘kamikaze’ drones allegedly sold to Russia, killing at least four people.
Ukrainian rescuers scour the rubble at a residential building destroyed in a Russian drone attack in downtown Kyiv on Monday [Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE]
17 Oct 2022
A Ukraine official has accused Iran of responsibility for the “murders of Ukrainians” after Russia attacked cities with what Kyiv called “kamikaze drones” made in the Islamic Republic and allegedly sold to Moscow.
Ukraine has reported a barrage of Russian air attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
Last month President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador was revoked as a result of Russian forces using Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.
“Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called for EU sanctions on Iran, a few hours after Kyiv was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones, killing at least four people and wounding many others.
Kuleba said on Twitter he “requested more air defence and supply of ammunition [and] called on [the] EU to impose sanctions on Iran for providing Russia with drones”.
Later on Monday, the US State Department called the “deepening” alliance between Russia and Iran a “profound threat” that countries across the world should monitor, warning of further sanctions against Tehran’s weapons industry.
“Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs [drones] or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters. “The US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators”.
Samir Puri, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in Singapore, told Al Jazeera the Shahed-136 – “the kamikaze drone now being used and repurposed by the Russians” – was “bought off the shelf from Iran [and] moved to the war zone”
