What's new

Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest refinery

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,333
-9
13,853
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest refinery


186007_726.jpg

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 (YJC)_ According to informed sources, Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest oil refinery with a capacity of 955,000 barrels per day.

2NQ7LEYJN5PXVN6TDHHOFXMGP4.jpg

Reuters quoted four informed sources as saying that Iranian state-owned companies were ready to repair Venezuela's smallest refinery, Paraguana, the country's largest oil refinery with a capacity of 955,000 barrels per day, after concluding a contract to repair it.
The deal will deepen energy ties between the two countries and is a lifeline for Venezuela's damaged oil industry.
A unit of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company signed a 110 million euro ($ 116 million) contract with the Venezuelan National Oil Company (PDVSA) this month to repair and develop the 146,000-barrel El Palito refinery in central Venezuela. Has signed.
The next project is the Paraguay Complex, which has two refineries and is among the largest refineries in the world, informed sources said.

Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest refinery

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 (YJC)_ According to informed sources, Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest oil refinery with a capacity of 955,000 barrels per day.
www.yjc.news www.yjc.news

www.reuters.com

Exclusive: After revamping Venezuela's smallest oil refinery, Iran to fix the largest

Iranian state firms have started preparations to revamp Venezuela's largest oil refinery, the 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana Refining Center, four people close to the talks said, following a contract to repair its smallest facility.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Sudarshan
Cnergyico Refinery shut down on cash flow concerns
Replies
1
Views
106
Danish Moazzam
D
Dariush the Great
Economic Growth Returns to Venezuela (With Iranian assistance)
Replies
0
Views
306
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
Viet
Vietnam plans to build third oil refinery
Replies
0
Views
211
Viet
Viet
M
Pakistan braces for worst diesel shortage
Replies
13
Views
637
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
Stranagor
PowerChina Unit Wins USD880 Million Contract to Build Oil Refinery in Iraq
Replies
0
Views
205
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom