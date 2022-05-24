Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest refinery Tuesday, 24 May 2022 (YJC)_ According to informed sources, Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest oil refinery with a capacity of 955,000 barrels per day.

Exclusive: After revamping Venezuela's smallest oil refinery, Iran to fix the largest Iranian state firms have started preparations to revamp Venezuela's largest oil refinery, the 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana Refining Center, four people close to the talks said, following a contract to repair its smallest facility.

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 (YJC)_ According to informed sources, Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest oil refinery with a capacity of 955,000 barrels per day.Reuters quoted four informed sources as saying that Iranian state-owned companies were ready to repair Venezuela's smallest refinery, Paraguana, the country's largest oil refinery with a capacity of 955,000 barrels per day, after concluding a contract to repair it.The deal will deepen energy ties between the two countries and is a lifeline for Venezuela's damaged oil industry.A unit of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company signed a 110 million euro ($ 116 million) contract with the Venezuelan National Oil Company (PDVSA) this month to repair and develop the 146,000-barrel El Palito refinery in central Venezuela. Has signed.The next project is the Paraguay Complex, which has two refineries and is among the largest refineries in the world, informed sources said.