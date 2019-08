Rouhani says #Iran is preparing to buy arms for 1st time when an embargo will be lifted in 2020 under the nuclear deal (2015). Based on JCPOA, a number of UN arms sanctions on Iran are supposed to be lifted by 2020 if the nuclear deal survives until that time. 1)Rouhani: " .. if the JCPOA stays intact until next year, all the arms embargoes on #Iran will be lifted... which means we will be able to buy & sell any weapons. We are ready for next year to buy any weapons that we need and we have also done the initial preparation.." 2) (BBC)What are your thoughts on that? Maybe fighters? Frigates and destroyers are or are gonna be made locally, same for Karrar tank, SAm systems and missiles.