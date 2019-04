As per rough estimates, almost 15 to 20 thousand young Pakistan boys were recruited and sent to Syria.These boys were mostly recruited from Kuram, Parachanar, Meeranshah, Bannu areas of Pakistan.Zubaidioon, an Irani terrorist outfit did that, mostly.In recent targeting of Mufti Taqi Usmani, the guys who were involved, were the ones who returned from Syria.These guys were supported by Sipah e Muhammad of Pakistan, a terrorist outfit, mainly backed by Iran for sectarian killing in Pakistan. These guys were also getting support from Khana Ferhang Irani in Karachi, and from the local news reporters, who, though Pakistanis, also served in Syria as interpreters. These terrorists also had support from police elements from NIPA thana.Now here are some points:1) some of the terrorists returned home from Syria, and they tried to target top mufti and aalim of Pakistan. What will happen when they all will return?2) Have Shias of Pakistan already decided that which country is more important, Iran or Pakistan?3) Now when all game is exposed, will Iran remains a friendly country, or we are ready to break Shestan from Iran? (Qissa hi pak hojaey, na rahygi port, na bajaygi bansri).4) Irani penetration in Pakistani establishment, and the way, some elements in Pakistani establishments prefare Iran over Pakistan, is indeed alarming.5) most important: when Iran was doing that, reports were coming, what were Pakistani law enforcement agencies were doing?Well, here, I want to categorically warn Iran, that you guys have annoyed us to our limits. We know how you manipulate things between us and India. Enough is enough.