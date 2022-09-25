Iran is now an official party in the Ukraine war and the only country that has joined the fight - How will Wastington DC and brussels react to this?

Countries who sold equipment to Ukraine pre-war aren't a party to the war. I am talking about countries like Turkey, South Korea or even Pakistan none of these countries sold weapons to anyone of the warring sides once the war started and whatever they sold to each other was pre-war to keep neutrality..



The West-Ukraine are basically the same thing and they are one party and the other side we have Russia.



China has been supporting Russia in the war but didn't actully supply weapons just economic help and aids in that regard but not becoming a party they didn't do it yet and It comes to nobodies surprise that china supports Russia publically but they have still not become a party in this war..



However one country took the opportunity to turn this into an advantage and in-directly initiate a war with the West.. Enter the Republic of Iran.



What is Iran's goals here?



They want to turn the tide in favor of Russia so that the western bubble gets defeated in Ukraine in order to inflict damage on the US, Uk and some of the other Western enemies of Iran like Ukraine itself.



Iran is against the current world order and wants it to crash hence the opportunity to support Russia is great and they will send all of their weapons if possible and also they have send many cannon fodders to the frontlines in eastern Ukraine.



Iran has sort of gone all in this war now and at this point Wasthinton DC and Brussels are taken by surprise of this geopolitical move..



How will the Americans, London and Brussels react to this because they realize Iran joined this conflict to damage their assets, political order in Europe and the target is clearly them and technically not Ukraine.



It will be interesting to see how Wasthington DC, London and Brussels will react to this development where Iran is all of sudden a player in the war which means things have taken a surprising turn.



This will also indeed turn into a gift to Israel and other players.



Now that Iran has chosen a side and made a pernemant move to join one camp the others will adjust to that and things becomes more clear now where everyone goes becomes predictable. It took just one move by Iran to make what everyone choses visible.



Could also be a move that will strengthen the west in my honest opinion as they will get support in MENA and Asia. They will get firm alliances.



How will Wasthington DC react to this is the question?



This could crash the nuclear deal and return to prolonged sanctions.. This will also provide Israel with ammo to go to Wasthington and demand more to be done against Iran perhaps even demand a military option as Iran is now directly attacking them (West) and it only makes sense to give into Israel and it's Abrahamic brothers the GCC and multiple other players but it is unclear how they will react and especially with Biden being in office there is nothing to expect until the republicans come back perhaps after the next election but if there comes no reaction it would be bad look for Wastington, London and Brussels and this will lead to more incursions on their soil like a fading away empire....



Ukraine boots Iranian ambassador over Tehran’s support for ‘Russian Nazism’​

A spokesman for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sergii Nykyforov, wrote on Facebook: “The use of Iranian-made weapons by Russian troops… are steps taken by Iran against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, as well as against the life and health of Ukrainian citizens.”



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry tweeted that Tehran was now a supporter of “Russian Nazism and the murder of peaceful citizens.”