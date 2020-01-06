What's new

Iran Is Helping Venezuela To Form Popular Mobilization Force

unrequitted_love_suzy

unrequitted_love_suzy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 13, 2020
76
0
40
Country
Greece
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
en.radiofarda.com

Iran Is Helping Venezuela To Form Popular Mobilization Force

The former Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, says Iran is helping Venezuela to form a mobilization force.
en.radiofarda.com en.radiofarda.com


The former Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, says Iran is helping Venezuela to form a mobilization force.

Safavi says that the process is "transferring Iran's experience" during its eight-year war with Iraq between 1980-88 to countries like Venezuela that are "standing against the US."

The Popular Mobilization Force is an IRGC subdivision used to help the Special Units and the police suppress the social uprising against the religious establishment in Iran.

Without elaborating on the body assigned to transfer the experience, Safavi told the state-run Mehr News Agency, "Iran is providing Caracas with 'software,' and teaching Venezuelans how to repel Cyberattacks."

Safavi also claimed that Iran is receiving money for its aid to other countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Venezuela.

Referring to the Iranian gasoline recently sold to Venezuela, Safavi claimed, "We gave gasoline to Venezuela and received gold bars, and carried the bars to Iran by plane, to avoid any mishap on the way."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Sineva Iran helps Venezuela in its time of need Iranian Defence Forum 282
Austin Powers Iran deploys fire fighting plane to Syria to help put out forest fire in Latakia Middle East & Africa 1
P Iranian FM thanks Parsis for helping Iran Iranian Defence Forum 5
Philosopher Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes: Iran ready to help ease tensions Iranian Defence Forum 135
Faheka.afk Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help Middle East & Africa 41
Aspen Iran conducts cyberattack on Israeli water utilities with help from United States servers Middle East & Africa 5
S Turkey as legal Libyan govt may need help from Iran Iranian Defence Forum 77
PaklovesTurkiye Iran leader refuses US help; cites coronavirus conspiracy theory COVID-19 Coronavirus 18
beijingwalker China helping Iran to battle COVID-19 with humanitarian cargos COVID-19 Coronavirus 26
Shapur Zol Aktaf Saudi Aramco has lost $200 billion in value since its post-IPO peak. Iran fears aren't helping Middle East & Africa 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top