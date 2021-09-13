Iran is continuously sending death threats to Israel

Battlion25
This is send from the Official Iranian arab language account on twitter
This post just proves why the cleaning I mentioned earlier is needed in this forum from UWar is not good thing. Try to resolve issues through table talk. Nuclear Iran is not good for region due to emotional Mullahs government. Iran should use nuclear technology only for civilian purpose. World will not allow you to possess nuclear weapon.
You Can't even argue, Instead of rants & personal attack, why don't you use report button. By your joining date, it seems you are new, hope you learn with time.This post just proves why the cleaning I mentioned earlier is needed in this forum from U
Israel should have thought of that before they murdered the Palestinians.War is not good thing. Try to resolve issues through table talk. Nuclear Iran is not good for region due to emotional Mullahs government. Iran should use nuclear technology only for civilian purpose. World will not allow you to possess nuclear weapon.
It's sad , U.N should take notice and should not allow Israel to occupy others land. Also Palestinian should focus on education, innovation & advancement instead of making rockets , tunnels. It brings further destruction to own country and makes them one decade back again .Israel should have thought of that before they murdered the Palestinins.
Seriously dude, have you lived under apartheid conditions where you are denied basic rights to live in peace, thrown out of your house, denied employment and stopped from fulfilling your dreams?It's sad , U.N should take notice and should not allow Israel to occupy others land. Also Palestinian should focus on education, innovation & advancement instead of making rockets , tunnels. It brings further destruction to own country and makes them one decade back again .
There are many international donars providing aid to Palestinian. Even Israel has no problem if it reach to right person that's why Israeli PM wants Gaza foreign aid run through vouchers.Seriously dude, have you lived under apartheid conditions where you are denied basic rights to live in peace, thrown out of your house, denied employment and stopped from fulfilling your dreams?