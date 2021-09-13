What's new

Iran is continuously sending death threats to Israel

Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 18, 2011
11,652
8
12,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
War is not good thing. Try to resolve issues through table talk. Nuclear Iran is not good for region due to emotional Mullahs government. Iran should use nuclear technology only for civilian purpose. World will not allow you to possess nuclear weapon.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,654
0
1,421
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Peaceful Civilian said:
War is not good thing. Try to resolve issues through table talk. Nuclear Iran is not good for region due to emotional Mullahs government. Iran should use nuclear technology only for civilian purpose. World will not allow you to possess nuclear weapon.
Click to expand...
This post just proves why the cleaning I mentioned earlier is needed in this forum from U
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
11,469
-4
13,405
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Peaceful Civilian said:
War is not good thing. Try to resolve issues through table talk. Nuclear Iran is not good for region due to emotional Mullahs government. Iran should use nuclear technology only for civilian purpose. World will not allow you to possess nuclear weapon.
Click to expand...
Israel should have thought of that before they murdered the Palestinians.
 
Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 18, 2011
11,652
8
12,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
khansaheeb said:
Israel should have thought of that before they murdered the Palestinins.
Click to expand...
It's sad , U.N should take notice and should not allow Israel to occupy others land. Also Palestinian should focus on education, innovation & advancement instead of making rockets , tunnels. It brings further destruction to own country and makes them one decade back again .
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
11,469
-4
13,405
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Peaceful Civilian said:
It's sad , U.N should take notice and should not allow Israel to occupy others land. Also Palestinian should focus on education, innovation & advancement instead of making rockets , tunnels. It brings further destruction to own country and makes them one decade back again .
Click to expand...
Seriously dude, have you lived under apartheid conditions where you are denied basic rights to live in peace, thrown out of your house, denied employment and stopped from fulfilling your dreams?
 
Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 18, 2011
11,652
8
12,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
khansaheeb said:
Seriously dude, have you lived under apartheid conditions where you are denied basic rights to live in peace, thrown out of your house, denied employment and stopped from fulfilling your dreams?
Click to expand...
There are many international donars providing aid to Palestinian. Even Israel has no problem if it reach to right person that's why Israeli PM wants Gaza foreign aid run through vouchers.
https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2...aza-foreign-aid-run-through-vouchers-minister

Recently, pride of Pakistan Malala yousafzai donated 150,000 dollars to Palestinian children. I just wish it reach to right person and they use it for basic food & education instead of falling that aid to jihadi organizations.
There are many human rights organizations, they are donating money to Palestinian for education and food.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Ziri
Israel tells US to ease off Saudi, Egypt human rights
Replies
1
Views
239
Ziri
Ziri
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Clutch
Coronavirus could kill 'millions' in Iran, warns Islamic Republic
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
4K
BATMAN
BATMAN
SalarHaqq
How and why Israel murdered John F. Kennedy
Replies
5
Views
862
vi-va
vi-va
Zapper
Iran vows 'harsh revenge' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Foxtrot Delta
Foxtrot Delta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom