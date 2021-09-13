Iran is continuously sending death threats to Israel

khansaheeb said: Seriously dude, have you lived under apartheid conditions where you are denied basic rights to live in peace, thrown out of your house, denied employment and stopped from fulfilling your dreams? Click to expand...

There are many international donars providing aid to Palestinian. Even Israel has no problem if it reach to right person that's why Israeli PM wants Gaza foreign aid run through vouchers.Recently, pride of Pakistan Malala yousafzai donated 150,000 dollars to Palestinian children. I just wish it reach to right person and they use it for basic food & education instead of falling that aid to jihadi organizations.There are many human rights organizations, they are donating money to Palestinian for education and food.