Iran is building a massive energy network to boost its geopolitical influence

I can actually remember reading a report from a western think tank quite a few years ago now [end of ahmadinejad/beginning of rouhani governments] which postulated this very possibility as a potential alternative to irans then stymied plans to build lng infrastructure and become a major global lng exporter.

The obvious advantage of this is that not only does iran have all of the necessary indigenous technology and industrial infrastructure to build as many state of the art gas turbine generating plants as it wants,but its a lot easier [and cheaper] to string power cables over national borders than it is to build gas piplelines,not to mention that the price of lng has almost collapsed due to global over supply,plus of course its a lot harder to sanction something like an electricity supply.

Lastly theres also the obvious potential political benefits of being the regions cheap electricity supplier......

I think that once again sanctions may very well have unintentionally helped iran rather than hindering it.....at least on this score anyway,as it would`ve been horribly ironic to have sunk billions into lng infrastructure only to have ultimately seen it all left idle due to a combination of sanctions and global over supply.