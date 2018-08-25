/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Iran-Iraq-Syria joint projects

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by SubWater, Aug 25, 2018 at 12:09 AM.

  1. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:09 AM #1
    SubWater

    SubWater FULL MEMBER

    This topic is for discussions about future of Iran-Iraq and Syria economy, military and culture cooperation.

    Iran-Iraq-Syria railway line planned

    News ID: 220176
    Published: 0249 GMT August 20, 2018


    Iran-Iraq-Syria railway line planned
    [​IMG]
    A new railway project is due to link Iran, Iraq and Syria.
    The Arabic-language al-Thawra newspaper quoted informed sources in Syria's Transportation Ministry as saying on Monday that a railway line is due to connect Iran to Syria.

    They added that Iraq is also due to participate in the plan as the railway will start from Shalamcheh in Iran and extend to Syria via Iraq's port city of Basra.

    The sources said that there is also another plan to build a port in al-Hamidiyeh in Tartous in western Syria, boost jobs in the ports and shipping industries and facilitate transportation and trade between Iran and Syria.

    Syrian Transportation Minister Ali Hamoud had earlier said that his country seeks to construct international routes which pass through different parts of Syria and the Silk Road.

    Last week, Iranian and Syrian officials in a meeting in Damascus reviewed ways to implement the agreements signed between the two countries.

    During the meeting in the Syrian capital last Tuesday, the two sides underlined the need to put into effect the economic and trade agreements already concluded between Iran and Syria.

    The participants of the meeting also called for broadening of customs cooperation, specially reducing the period of customs clearance to facilitate the arrival of goods as soon as possible and to reduce the costs.

    The meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of investment.
    http://www.iran-daily.com/News/220176.html?catid=3&title=Iran-Iraq-Syria-railway-line-planned
     
  2. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:10 AM #2
    SubWater

    SubWater FULL MEMBER

    News ID: 220286
    Published: 1047 GMT August 24, 2018


    Iran-Syria-Iraq scientific cooperation conference opens in Mashhad
    [​IMG]
    Science & Technology Desk
    The first International Conference on Promotion of Scientific and Regional Cooperation on Food and Agricultural Sciences between Iran, Syria and Iraq opened in the eastern Iranian city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, on Friday.

    A total of 330 experts and individuals involved in the field of science as well as food and agriculture industries from Iran, Iraq and Syria are attending the event, said the organizer of the conference, Qadir Rajabzadeh, IRNA reported.

    In addition, 425 articles focusing on agricultural, environmental and food industry issues have been submitted to the the secretariat of the conference, he added.

    Rajabzadeh listed the main topics for discussion at the conference as modern food preservation methods, modern processing methods in food industries, organic food products, packaging in food industries, herbal and agro-ecological products, veterinary medicine and livestock sciences, agro-meteorology, environment pollution and clean and modern technologies.

    He said production of foodstuff is an issue which is common among all countries, adding Iran, Syria and Iraq share environmental concerns such as ‌having vast arid regions.

    “In case these [common] problems are resolved it would be in Iran’s interest.”

    Rajabzadeh noted that among the issue to be discussed on the sidelines of the event are expanding cooperation in joint research projects, exchanging students for attending post graduate courses, holding long-term and short-term educational courses and workshops in cooperation with Iraq and Syria.

    He said on the first day of the two-day conference a number of studies and articles will be presented and on the second day, workshops will be held.

    On Saturday, Rajabzadeh said, the 19th International Exhibition of Food and Food Processing (i food) will open as part of the event.
    http://www.iran-daily.com/News/220286.html?catid=3&title=220286
     
  3. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:29 AM #3
    Persian Gulf 1906

    Persian Gulf 1906 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    352
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 385 / -0
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    nice, we should co-operate on better water management and technological development (iran is far ahead of technology but very far behind on water management/technology/irrigation systems)
     
