Iran, Iraq sign long-term ‘strategic’ energy contract...electricity and natural gas

Highlights of the contract:
- Construction of 1,950 megawatts of power plants already has been implemented by Iranian companies with the investment of the Iraqi side.
- private sector companies of Iran’s also implementing the construction of 1,700 megawatts of power plants in Iraq,
- Iran transmits another 1,000 megawatts directly, making itself an indispensable energy source for its Arab neighbor.
- Iraq’s power infrastructure has deficit of some 7,000 megawatts.
- Iraq relies on Iran for natural gas that generates as much as 45 percent of its 14,000 megawatts of electricity consumed daily.
- The cost of connecting Iraq’s electricity grid to those of the Persian Gulf Arab countries was “very high”.
Minister: Iran, Iraq sign long-term ‘strategic’ energy contract
Iran has signed a long-term strategic electricity contract with Iraq to provide its Arab neighbor with sustainable energy supplies, Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian has said.
