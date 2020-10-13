What's new

Iran intends to block strait of Hormoz

IranDefence

IranDefence

Aug 23, 2016
Country
Austria
Location
Yemen

Iran is establishing 1000 km oil pipeline from Goreh to port of Jask to avoid strait of Hormoz for exporting oil. Within a short period of time Iran will be able to fulfill its threats about strait of Hormoz ... or Iran is able to sell its oil openly or no one in the region will sell a drop of oil 🙂

 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Hahaha.. This will only force the neighbouring countries to finally attempt an invasion on iran and dethrone the gov't. The Iranians are not Idiots they know what it means messing with this pass
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
IranDefence said:
And exactly who dares to attack Iran ?
Click to expand...
Launched from within Saudi Arabia and there is no 100% evidence Iran did. Some say it was Iraqi militias but nothing direct came from Iran. But Iran knows what is on stake. They are not idiots
 
IranDefence

IranDefence

Aug 23, 2016
Country
Austria
Location
Yemen
Titanium100 said:
Launched from within Saudi Arabia and there is no 100% evidence Iran did. Some say it was Iraqi militias but nothing direct came from Iran. But Iran knows what is on stake. They are not idiots
Click to expand...
Saudi King openly said Iran did that .

Iran made it self ready for blocking the strait


Supposedly location of American aircraft carriers for an invasion against Iran

Zoulfaqar Basir anti ship ballistic missile with a range of 700km


Swarm of Iranian advanced drones


Equipped with advanced Qaem bombs


Swarm of suicidal drones

Fast boats equipped with suicidal drones


Cruise missiles for fast boats


Swarm of fast boats equipped with cruise missiles

One of biggest fleets of submarines in the world


New advanced Yasin torpedo

Valfajr torpedoes


Abo Mahdi anti ship missile with a range of 1000 km

Not to mention sea mines 🙂
Hoot the fastest torpedo of world

Jask project for launching cruise missiles from submarines
 
