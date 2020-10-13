Iran intends to block strait of Hormoz

Launched from within Saudi Arabia and there is no 100% evidence Iran did. Some say it was Iraqi militias but nothing direct came from Iran. But Iran knows what is on stake. They are not idiots
Saudi King openly said Iran did that .
Iran made it self ready for blocking the strait
Supposedly location of American aircraft carriers for an invasion against Iran
Zoulfaqar Basir anti ship ballistic missile with a range of 700km
Swarm of Iranian advanced drones
Equipped with advanced Qaem bombs
Swarm of suicidal drones
Fast boats equipped with suicidal drones
Cruise missiles for fast boats
Swarm of fast boats equipped with cruise missiles
One of biggest fleets of submarines in the world
New advanced Yasin torpedo
Valfajr torpedoes
Abo Mahdi anti ship missile with a range of 1000 km
Not to mention sea mines
Hoot the fastest torpedo of world
Jask project for launching cruise missiles from submarines