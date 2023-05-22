What's new

Iran-Indonesia Trade Hits $1 Billion in 2022: Official​

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The non-oil trade exchanges between Iran and Indonesia in 2022 reached about $1 billion, the spokesperson for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade said.​

Speaking ahead of a historic visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to Indonesia, Seyed Rouhollah Latifi said that 1,818,558 tons of non-oil commodities, valued at $965,159,626 million, were exchanged between Iran and Indonesia last year.
According to him, Iran exported 1,725,340 tons of products, valued at over $846 million, to Indonesia in 2022.
In this period, Iran imported 93,219 tons of products, valued at over $118 million, from Indonesia.
Regarding Iran’s products exported to Indonesia, Latifi stated that ferrous and steel products accounted for more than 95 percent share of the country’s products exported to this Southeast Asian nation last year.
Dates, raisins, condiments, saffron, marble stones, petro-refinery derivatives, bitumen, chemicals, floorings, medicines, turquoise, plane components, and medical equipment accounted for five percent share of products exported from Iran to this country, he continued.
Latifi pointed to Iran’s exports to Indonesia over the past ten years and added that the maximum volume of the country’s exports to Indonesia was in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022) during the current administration.
Iran exported $1,081,501,000 worth of products to Indonesia from March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022, the spokesman added.

