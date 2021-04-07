What's new

Iran, Indonesia foreign ministers discuss trade, economy

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,919
21
15,026
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Iran, Indonesia foreign ministers discuss trade, economy

1618881589258.png

In this photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, right, talks with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 19, 2021. (Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) (Uncredited/Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

By Edna Tarigan | AP
April 19, 2021 at 6:54 p.m. GMT+7


JAKARTA, Indonesia — Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed trade and economic issues in a meeting in Jakarta on Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, the two countries said.

Zarif emphasized the importance of finalizing a preferential trade agreement in his talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He expressed Iran’s readiness to continue negotiations, it said in a statement.

“Supporting the international law as well as exchanging views on the latest developments in the Afghanistan peace process were among other issues discussed in the meeting,” it said. The United States has said it will withdraw its last troops from Afghanistan in September.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the foreign ministers focused on joint efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and accelerate economic recovery.

During his visit, Zarif also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Zarif’s visit to Jakarta came three months after Indonesian authorities seized the Iranian-flagged tanker MT Horse and a Panamanian-flagged tanker, the MT Freya. The ships were suspected of a variety of violations, including illegally transferring fuel at sea, spilling oil, not displaying national flags, covering the names on their hulls, shutting off their identification systems and anchoring illegally.

The two foreign ministries did not indicate whether the ministers discussed the seizure of the tankers..

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
PM Imran Khan to participate in D-8 summit hosted by Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
129
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh wishes to host 10th D-8 summit virtually in Dec or Jan
Replies
0
Views
335
Black_cats
B
shanlung
Epic reversal! The world is crazy to buy Chinese goods
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
shanlung
shanlung
艹艹艹
Southeast Asian supply chains feel the squeeze from Covid-19
Replies
0
Views
562
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
1
Views
572
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom