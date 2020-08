It seems Iran has ended up being its own worst enemy after its replica carrier sunk by its own accord — and now risks bottling up the Iranian navy.Writing in Forbes , naval expert HI Sutton said: "It is meant to be reusable and has been symbolically ‘destroyed’ twice already."But now it really has sunk. And in very much the wrong place."It is just outside the harbour entrance to Bandar Abbas, near to the main approach channel."It is so shallow that other ships face a very real risk of catastrophic damage if they sail over it."In fact, at least as of a couple of days ago, it was partly above water. This is a serious shipping hazard."