What's new

Iran helps Venezuela in its time of need

Sineva

Sineva

SENIOR MEMBER
May 24, 2018
3,226
-3
7,161
Country
Australia
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
Good to see iran lending a helping hand to another nation that the us is trying to crush through economic warfare,sabotage,blackmail and "regime change".This is exactly what the west has in mind for iran if only they werent so incompetent to pull it off.

Venezuela Turns to Iran for Fuel Supplies and Workers
By
Fabiola Zerpa
and
Ben Bartenstein
April 23, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT Updated on April 24, 2020, 12:00 AM EDT

Strangled by U.S. efforts to isolate it from financial markets, Venezuela is getting help from another country crushed by American sanctions: Iran.

As armed soldiers in Caracas guard the city’s last drops of fuel and state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA struggles to maintain its operations, Tehran has started delivering blending components used for producing gasoline, according to people familiar with the matter. The Islamic Republic is also supplying workers and equipment for oil refining, and the countries have discussed bringing actual gasoline cargoes into Venezuela, the people said.

The support comes at a critical time. While the rest of the world grapples with a massive supply glut that has hammered energy prices, Venezuela is rapidly running out of fuel. U.S. sanctions on Russian traders last month abruptly halted key supplies to the nation, which is already contending with hyperinflation, food shortages and the coronavirus.

The crisis has brought Venezuela even closer to longtime ally Iran, whose economy has also taken a hit after U.S. restrictions cut off much of its foreign trade. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani last week reaffirmed their plans to cooperate on energy, agricultural and financial projects, as well as on the Covid-19 pandemic, Venezuela’s foreign ministry said.

Mahan Air has been flying aircraft to Venezuela’s northern coast to deliver gasoline blendstock, as well as transport technicians and spare parts to help repair one of the world’s largest refineries, PDVSA’s Amuay plant, the people said. Maduro’s regime is also considering buying cargoes of finished gasoline from the Islamic Republic via intermediaries, said the people.

The fuel supplies are crucial to Venezuela, as its limited gasoline inventories get rationed to the military as well as to medical and food suppliers. That leaves most Venezuelans -- accustomed to filling up practically for free -- paying sky-high prices on the black market to get a little gas in their tanks.

“What is outrageous and inconceivable is that a country with the largest oil reserves in the world has to receive ‘humanitarian aid’ from Iran,” said Carlos Vecchio, the U.S. envoy for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in an interview. He said that Maduro allies are using the gasoline trade to enrich themselves and that those involved in shipments put themselves at risk of sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment. The Iranian Oil Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment on the matter. PDVSA and Venezuela’s Information Ministry didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

Mahan Air, Iran’s first private airline, launched a 16-hour direct flight to Caracas last year. The latest trips appear to be some of its first to a smaller Venezuelan airport. One plane arrived at the local airport in Falcon state on Wednesday and another touched down Thursday, flight logs tracked by Sweden-based flightradar24.com show. More Mahan jets are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, the people said.

The airline has been sanctioned several times by the U.S. Treasury Department, which accuses the carrier of shipping military equipment to Yemen on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Venezuela has faced chronic shortages of gasoline since 2017, when the U.S. escalated financial sanctions on PDVSA, but the situation got worse after additional measures targeting subsidiaries of Russia’s state oil giant Rosneft Oil Co PJSC. Rosneft Trading SA and TNK Trading International SA had been supplying gasoline and gasoline components to PDVSA in exchange for cargoes of crude oil. The two companies halted deals with Venezuela last month.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-iran-for-fuel-supplies-workers-amid-shortage
 
gambit

gambit

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 28, 2009
26,419
139
24,491
Country
United States
Location
United States
Sineva said:
Good to see iran lending a helping hand to another nation that the us is trying to crush through economic warfare,sabotage,blackmail and "regime change".This is exactly what the west has in mind for iran if only they werent so incompetent to pull it off.
Click to expand...
When Chavez was in power, at one point Chavez offered to sell Venezuelan crude to China at a discount and even pay for transport back to China. China accepted the deal and sent tankers to Venezuela. Once loaded, China directed those tankers to US refineries in Texas. The reason was even though Venezuela crude is plentiful, it is not premium -- light sweet crude. As such, selling to American refineries even at low market prices was better than transporting Venezuelan heavy crude all the way back to China. China basically bent Chavez over the table and screwed him over. Good luck with the Iranians. :lol:
 
Sina-1

Sina-1

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2016
1,019
1
3,566
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Sweden
gambit said:
When Chavez was in power, at one point Chavez offered to sell Venezuelan crude to China at a discount and even pay for transport back to China. China accepted the deal and sent tankers to Venezuela. Once loaded, China directed those tankers to US refineries in Texas. The reason was even though Venezuela crude is plentiful, it is not premium -- light sweet crude. As such, selling to American refineries even at low market prices was better than transporting Venezuelan heavy crude all the way back to China. China basically bent Chavez over the table and screwed him over. Good luck with the Iranians. :lol:
Click to expand...
We love engineering challenges! Thus we don’t need luck!

good luck with injecting disinfectants. :lol:
 
E

enroger

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2018
101
0
166
Country
China
Location
China
gambit said:
When Chavez was in power, at one point Chavez offered to sell Venezuelan crude to China at a discount and even pay for transport back to China. China accepted the deal and sent tankers to Venezuela. Once loaded, China directed those tankers to US refineries in Texas. The reason was even though Venezuela crude is plentiful, it is not premium -- light sweet crude. As such, selling to American refineries even at low market prices was better than transporting Venezuelan heavy crude all the way back to China. China basically bent Chavez over the table and screwed him over. Good luck with the Iranians. :lol:
Click to expand...

You know when you make outlandish claims you are required to at least give a link right? The rest of the world does not enjoy fake news as much as the americans you see.
 
gambit

gambit

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 28, 2009
26,419
139
24,491
Country
United States
Location
United States
enroger said:
You know when you make outlandish claims you are required to at least give a link right? The rest of the world does not enjoy fake news as much as the americans you see.
Click to expand...
As you wish...

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/wikileaks-china-reselling-chavezs-cheap-oil/

President Hugo Chavez's government has sold China oil for as little as $5 a barrel and was upset that China apparently profited by selling fuel to other countries, according to a classified U.S. document released by WikiLeaks.

The report about Chinese companies diverting oil was one of several newly released documents that also describe falling crude output in Venezuela caused by a host of problems within the national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA.

Chavez's government was "extremely upset with Chinese companies due to the discrepancy between Chinese petroleum import statistics that suggest (China) is profiting from Venezuelan oil purchases by diverting the crude to third markets and earning a sizable margin."

The Venezuelan official, whose name was not released, "intimated that tankers had been diverted to the U.S., Africa, and elsewhere in Asia."

:lol:
 
E

enroger

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2018
101
0
166
Country
China
Location
China
gambit said:
As you wish...

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/wikileaks-china-reselling-chavezs-cheap-oil/

President Hugo Chavez's government has sold China oil for as little as $5 a barrel and was upset that China apparently profited by selling fuel to other countries, according to a classified U.S. document released by WikiLeaks.

The report about Chinese companies diverting oil was one of several newly released documents that also describe falling crude output in Venezuela caused by a host of problems within the national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA.

Chavez's government was "extremely upset with Chinese companies due to the discrepancy between Chinese petroleum import statistics that suggest (China) is profiting from Venezuelan oil purchases by diverting the crude to third markets and earning a sizable margin."

The Venezuelan official, whose name was not released, "intimated that tankers had been diverted to the U.S., Africa, and elsewhere in Asia."

:lol:
Click to expand...

Ah, "a classified U.S. document released by WikiLeaks", we all knows how trust worthy those are.... But kudos for you to actually produce a link, I honestly didn't expect you can deliver.
 
gambit

gambit

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 28, 2009
26,419
139
24,491
Country
United States
Location
United States
enroger said:
Are we in a competition on whose fake news is more fake? I'm pretty sure China would lose compared to the US.
Click to expand...
Buddy...

eFplyDU.png


No one believes those figures. Of course, no one is %100 certain but they are doubtful that China actually shipped all those oil back to China. Your China screwed Venezuela over.

Orinoco crude is not the best in the world. You can look it up and if technically inclined, see how much sulfur is in the crude Venezuela sells. It make little financial sense for China to ship all that second grade oil back to China only to spend more money to process them extra to make it useful. Buying from Chavez at $5/barrel and sell it to Americans at $10 would be profitable while loading up light sweet crude from somewhere else.
 
mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
5,967
-1
13,430
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
enroger said:
Ah, "a classified U.S. document released by WikiLeaks", we all knows how trust worthy those are.... But kudos for you to actually produce a link, I honestly didn't expect you can deliver.
Click to expand...
For them, very lie which they hear in their media is truth, so even a photoshoped paper is strong evidence!

Their foreign minister held one of these papers in UN to justify attacking Iraq.

302103_387928034609022_1890558086_n.jpg



but since their politicians are too much exposed, they use other propaganda methods like Wikileaks.
 
E

enroger

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2018
101
0
166
Country
China
Location
China
gambit said:
Buddy...

eFplyDU.png


No one believes those figures. Of course, no one is %100 certain but they are doubtful that China actually shipped all those oil back to China. Your China screwed Venezuela over.

Orinoco crude is not the best in the world. You can look it up and if technically inclined, see how much sulfur is in the crude Venezuela sells. It make little financial sense for China to ship all that second grade oil back to China only to spend more money to process them extra to make it useful. Buying from Chavez at $5/barrel and sell it to Americans at $10 would be profitable while loading up light sweet crude from somewhere else.
Click to expand...

Buy at 5 sell at 10? Where do you get those numbers? If you are quoting numbers from that silly unverifiable "news" then yeah the whole thing looks silly.

If China sent out a oil hauler then it won't return without a shipment, what we offload the Venezuela oil and load up some American oil? If the Orinoco crude is so bad why would the US be willing to buy them and process them and sell us some oil? Don't you think China can process those oil at a cheaper cost then the US? Remember those oil hauler has to return with belly full of oil, whose oil is it gonna be?

Your story is full of holes I can't even begin to patch them up for you. Then when you double down on it more holes appear... such is cycle of fake news.

mohsen said:
For them, very lie which they hear in their media is truth, so even a photoshoped paper is strong evidence!

Their foreign minister held one of these papers in UN to justify attacking Iraq.

302103_387928034609022_1890558086_n.jpg



but since their politicians are too much exposed, they use other propaganda methods like Wikileaks.
Click to expand...

Well, even their own political parties has been using fake news and propaganda against each other, it is like a second nature for them....
 
gambit

gambit

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 28, 2009
26,419
139
24,491
Country
United States
Location
United States
enroger said:
Buy at 5 sell at 10? Where do you get those numbers?
Click to expand...
The $10 figure was my speculation. I was saying that if China bought for $5 and sold to US at $10, that would be profitable all around.

enroger said:
If you are quoting numbers from that silly unverifiable "news" then yeah the whole thing looks silly.
Click to expand...
CBS is an established news source. Even you guys on this forum referenced it.

enroger said:
If China sent out a oil hauler then it won't return without a shipment, what we offload the Venezuela oil and load up some American oil?
Click to expand...
The sources did not say load up with American oil. It said China SOLD to US refineries.

enroger said:
If the Orinoco crude is so bad why would the US be willing to buy them and process them...
Click to expand...
Orinoco crude is not bad. Only a lesser grade. It can be use for other purposes such has heating oil instead of gasoline. It seems like you are typically lazy and not do basic research.

enroger said:
Your story is full of holes I can't even begin to patch them up for you.
Click to expand...
You do not need to. Just go on your merry way and be content that your China did everything right for Venezuela. The rest of the world knows better.
 
E

enroger

FULL MEMBER
Mar 19, 2018
101
0
166
Country
China
Location
China
gambit said:
The $10 figure was my speculation. I was saying that if China bought for $5 and sold to US at $10, that would be profitable all around.
Click to expand...

So 10 is from your own speculation and 5 is from your silly unverifiable "news", Got it.

CBS is an established news source. Even you guys on this forum referenced it.
Click to expand...

Not when it's source is some "leaked classified report" on wikileak. China can also leak some "classified report" on subjects that has vested interest in, but then we are not that desperate.

The sources did not say load up with American oil. It said China SOLD to US refineries.
Click to expand...
Yes, oil hauler would run back empty because profit is not needed. Very logical.

Orinoco crude is not bad. Only a lesser grade. It can be use for other purposes such has heating oil instead of gasoline. It seems like you are typically lazy and not do basic research.
Click to expand...

Oh now you are saying there is use for it when you said we had no use for it before, so what is the case here? Is it useful or not useful? make up your mind please. If it has use for us then won't we keep them for ourselfs for such a low price?

If I have to spend time to do research to debunk every fake news coming out of US then I'd better get paid for it....

The rest of the world knows better.
Click to expand...

lol every time an american said "the rest of the world" they really means "just americans". Get over yourself please.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Dariush the Great
Economic Growth Returns to Venezuela (With Iranian assistance)
Replies
0
Views
313
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
SalarHaqq
Iran's petrochemical, fuel sales boom as sanctions hit crude exports
Replies
0
Views
476
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
S
Venezuela Says Flight Arrives From Iran Carrying COVID-19 Aid And Test Kits
Replies
2
Views
1K
Sineva
Sineva
Muhammed45
Iran’s Master Class (For Russians) in Evading Sanctions
Replies
3
Views
458
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
aryobarzan
Iranian naval ships steaming towards Venezuela and Cuba to deliver weapons..US not happy...
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
4K
sammuel
sammuel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom