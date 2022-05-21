Report: Iran heavily defeated US in costliest wargame in American history New revelations show the US was heavily defeated in a wargame the Pentagon designed two decades ago to simulate what a war with Iran would be like.

The wargame, dubbed Millennium Challenge 2002, was a congressionally-mandated exercise that pitted the Blue Force, the US military, against the Red Force, the Iranian Army, in a time frame set five years in the future.The warfare involved both live exercises and computer simulations, which cost approximately $250 million, and was comprised of 13,500 service members participating from 17 different simulation locations across several training sites.The drills were conducted in the months following the 9/11 terrorist attacks when the administration of former US President George W. Bush was implementing its doctrine of preemption, meaning the US could launch an offensive on an enemy before being attacked.With this in mind, the Red Force’s leader Lt. Gen. Paul Van Riper decided to begin the wargame by “preempting the preempter” as the US suspected his military forces would wait to be attacked first before it responded with a counterattack.Once US forces were within range, Van Riper’s forces were reported to have unleashed a barrage of missiles from ground-based launchers, commercial ships, and planes flying low and without radio communications to reduce their radar signature.