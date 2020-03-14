What's new

Iran has rejected Russia's proposal to negotiate with the United States

Iranian authorities have rejected Russia's proposal to establish direct Iranian-American talks

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that the proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to establish a direct dialogue between Tehran and Washington was rejected, Anatolia reports.

Stressing that Russia and many other countries are making efforts to relax relations between Iran and the United States, Vaezi told the Tesnim news agency that Iran has no plan to negotiate with Washington and that Tehran has made its position clear.
 
Looks like Iran is breaking apart from Russia ... I've noticed their relations noticeably decline over the past few years.
 
What a nation. Bravo.

I hope ties with Russia keep improving.
 
