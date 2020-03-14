Iran has rejected Russia's proposal to negotiate with the United States

Dariush the Great
Jan 28, 2020
Iran odbio ruski prijedlog pregovora sa SAD-om
Iz kabineta Predsjednika Irana navode kako je Teheran jasan kada je riječ o odnosima s Washingtonom.
balkans.aljazeera.net
Iranian authorities have rejected Russia's proposal to establish direct Iranian-American talks
Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that the proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to establish a direct dialogue between Tehran and Washington was rejected, Anatolia reports.
Stressing that Russia and many other countries are making efforts to relax relations between Iran and the United States, Vaezi told the Tesnim news agency that Iran has no plan to negotiate with Washington and that Tehran has made its position clear.