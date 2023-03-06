What's new

Iran has created a new cruise missile Paveh

Iran has tested a new Paveh cruise missile with a claimed range of up to 1,650 km, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Air Force and Aerospace Forces of the IRGC, said. Nothing is known about the Paveh rocket, judging by the video, the rocket is launched from the launcher container with the help of a starting solid-propellant booster, after which the top-mounted jet engine is turned on at the rocket and the wings open. In recent years, Iran has expanded its missile program and is successfully developing it despite the objections of the United States and the concerns of European countries.

 
Iran has tested a new Paveh cruise missile with a claimed range of up to 1,650 km, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Air Force and Aerospace Forces of the IRGC, said. Nothing is known about the Paveh rocket, judging by the video, the rocket is launched from the launcher container with the help of a starting solid-propellant booster, after which the top-mounted jet engine is turned on at the rocket and the wings open. In recent years, Iran has expanded its missile program and is successfully developing it despite the objections of the United States and the concerns of European countries.

Interesting that Iran can also develop these cruise missiles - but India contines to have so many test failures on its Nirbay cruise missiles...
 
Iran has tested a new Paveh cruise missile with a claimed range of up to 1,650 km, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Air Force and Aerospace Forces of the IRGC, said. Nothing is known about the Paveh rocket, judging by the video, the rocket is launched from the launcher container with the help of a starting solid-propellant booster, after which the top-mounted jet engine is turned on at the rocket and the wings open. In recent years, Iran has expanded its missile program and is successfully developing it despite the objections of the United States and the concerns of European countries.

Iran da Paveh... Israel Tay lava.
 
Interesting that Iran can also develop these cruise missiles - but India contines to have so many test failures on its Nirbay cruise missiles...
Everything depends.

We did not receive a tomahawk cruise for reverse engineering, in contrast to Pakistan. Additionally, we do not solely rely on Russia to supply the missile's engines and seekers; As China supplies these components for the Babur missile.

India is developing Nirbhay from scratch. From its engine to navigation system, all are indigenously made. Now, we are testing the Indian-made radio frequency seeker and Manik engine.

The missile is already ready with the Russian parts for induction and is already in limited use, mostly at Chinese borders ..
 

