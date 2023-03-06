Iran has created a new cruise missile Paveh

Iran has tested a new Paveh cruise missile with a claimed range of up to 1,650 km, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Air Force and Aerospace Forces of the IRGC, said. Nothing is known about the Paveh rocket, judging by the video, the rocket is launched from the launcher container with the help of a starting solid-propellant booster, after which the top-mounted jet engine is turned on at the rocket and the wings open. In recent years, Iran has expanded its missile program and is successfully developing it despite the objections of the United States and the concerns of European countries.