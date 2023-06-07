What's new

Iran has become superpower: Israeli media

Israeli media touched on Iran's new hypersonic missile, Fattah on Tuesday and considered that Iran has turned into a superpower with weapons.

Iran Press/ Middle East:

The media revealed that the Zionist entity's security and military establishment is addressing its counterparts in the world regarding Iran's missiles and arsenal of weapons.
Mikhail Stein, an Arab affairs correspondent for the Zionist channel Kan, said the Iranians revealed the Fattah hypersonic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers.

Fattah has a unique launching method

Stein pointed out that the missile has a high speed and a unique launching method and is apparently related to a technological development that few countries possess.
He revealed that the Zionist regime security and military establishments contacted their counterparts around the world and warned them that the matter is not only restricted to the Iranian nuclear issue, as Iran has also turned into a superpower with weapons, urging them to address the issue.
Stein stressed the need to "address the Iranian issue," adding that "today, the Iranians opened their new embassy in Saudi Arabia, after many years since 2016."
He considered that the Iranians are sending a message to the world that they are opening a new page with everyone.
Earlier, the Zionist regime media touched on Iran's new hypersonic ballistic missile, Fattah, which was revealed Tuesday by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami.
Nir Dvori, a military commentator on the Israeli Channel 12, said, "The problem is if this missile goes through the atmosphere layer."
The military commentator explained, "I will try to describe this to you. Have you tried in your life to throw a stone in water? This missile makes a similar leap in the atmosphere, and this leap is difficult to know, observe, and intercept."
On his part, Ohad Hemo, a commentator on Arab affairs for Channel 12, said Iran is operating in several places a missile system directed at "Israel".
Hemo pointed out that once again, "Israel" sees this Iranian step as part of a series of steps aimed at deterring it.

No system can intercept Fattah

He underlined that it is difficult, to the point of impossibility, to intercept the new Iranian missile due to its speed, which reaches Mach 13, and its movement, which no system can intercept.
The Israeli commentator mentioned that the United States does not possess hypersonic missiles, noting that only China and Russia have that.
The Israeli Maariv newspaper also considered the Iranian unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile as a message to "Israel".
 
Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) --
Media analysts and commentators in Occupied Palestine have been discussing Iran’s new hypersonic missile that was unveiled on Tuesday by chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Hussein Salami. It is said that the Fattah missile gives Iran a “significant” military edge in the region.
According to Nir Dvori, a military commentator on Israel’s Channel 12, the missile will be “difficult to detect, observe and intercept.”
The channel’s Arab affairs commentator, Ohad Hamo, said that Iran’s missile is another step towards “deterring” the Zionist regime from launching any sort of military strike against the Islamic Republic. He also pointed out that the Fattah missile will be difficult to intercept because of its speed — Mach 13 — and maneuverability.
“No missile defense system will be able to hit it.”
The U.S. does not possess hypersonic missiles, he added, only China and Russia do.
“Iran’s unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile is a message to Israel,” noted Maariv newspaper.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told those present at the missile’s unveiling ceremony on Tuesday: “We know these achievements anger our enemies, but we say to them, die in your anger, because these achievements make the Iranian people happy. What the IRGC’s Air Force is accomplishing is scientific and local work far from foreign pressure.”
Raisi insisted that Iran’s deterrence force is purely defensive, never offensive.
“It is a point of strength that contributes to establishing security in the region. This missile means that the region will be safe from evildoers and foreign aggression. The message to those who are thinking of attacking Iran is that the Islamic Republic is a powerful country and its power aims to support the people of Iran and the oppressed people of the world.”
Hypersonic missiles are projectiles that can move at a speed of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. That is 1.7km (1.05 miles) per second or 6,174km (3,836 miles) per hour.
Some ballistic missiles already reach these speeds, but this new class of weapon separates itself from the pack as it can take a more random path to its intended target after plunging back into the earth’s atmosphere.
This makes it far more difficult to be detected by radar systems and to be destroyed by defense shields.
More countries are pursuing hypersonic weaponry in hopes they will provide them with a military

edge, but the challenges remain formidable.
For one, friction from the upper atmosphere produces extremely high temperatures, while the intense speed of the missile produces superheated particles surrounding it that make it harder for radio communications to get through.
So far, Russia and China have displayed an array of hypersonic weapons, with Moscow being the only one thought to have tested them in combat. The United States has also tested hypersonic missiles but lags behind its two rivals.
Several months after the IRGC first announced in November that it had a hypersonic missile, the Fattah was displayed on Tuesday.
Iran says the projectile has a range of 1,400km (870 miles) and can move at a massive speed of up to Mach 15 (5.1 km or 3.2 miles per second) before hitting its target.
It is also said to feature a moveable secondary nozzle and employ solid propellants that allow for high maneuverability within and outside the atmosphere, which top IRGC commanders have said means no missile defense system in the world is a match for it.
Iranian authorities have also praised a “generational leap” in missile technology on the back of the Fattah, which they have said will give Iran new levels of deterrence.
They have dismissed Western skepticism of Iran’s development of hypersonic missiles, saying the truth will be revealed “on the day” such arms may be used, and that the U.S. is only skeptical as the technology undermines its efforts to sell arms to the region.
Fattah’s current range is just short of the distance between Tehran and Tel Aviv, but IRGC aerospace chief commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh suggested on Tuesday that the force could look to hypersonics with a range of 2,000km (1,242 miles) in the near future.
At the claimed speeds, Fattah could theoretically reach Israeli targets in under seven minutes. That will leave little room for detection and interception, even for the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome missile defense system.
When covering news of the missile’s unveiling, Israeli media widely focused on a previous threat by Iranian media that an Iranian hypersonic projectile could reach Occupied Palestine in 400 seconds.
The U.S. introduced a new round of sanctions on Tehran after the unveiling, including sanctions around its ballistic missile program.

Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah

kayhan.ir kayhan.ir
 
So this Fattah missile have waverider warhead or what? I thought this kind of missile behaviour was restricted to HGV
 
Sandwalk said:
So this Fattah missile have waverider warhead or what? I thought this kind of missile behaviour was restricted to HGV
Click to expand...

It is a HGV, just not of a wedge shaped type, more of the conical shape below:

Fx8UT5RXsAYkTjA.jpg


It is also unique in the sense is also utilises a sustainer motor.
 
Sandwalk said:
Thanks for clarification.

This is groundbreaking tech for Iran.
What stops Iran from making longer ranged missiles. Sound to me like Iranian scientists easily could make 12000 km range missiles.
Click to expand...

The 2000km range cap is purely political. Iran does not officially produce longer range missile as they do not want to cause Europeans to feel they're in the range of Iranian weapons. This was confirmed by Iranian general recently. In reality, Iranian missiles have much greater ranges. For example the recent khormashahr-4 missile has a range of around 4000km when you consider its kinematic parameters.

Iran could product an ICBM with relative ease. It has had the technology for many years. Remember, a nation that can put a satellite into orbit can put a warhead anywhere on the planet. The political landscape at this moment does not require Iran to openly create an ICBM. This can easily change.
 

