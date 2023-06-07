Iran has become superpower: Israeli media

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) --Media analysts and commentators in Occupied Palestine have been discussing Iran’s new hypersonic missile that was unveiled on Tuesday by chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Hussein Salami. It is said that the Fattah missile gives Iran a “significant” military edge in the region.According to Nir Dvori, a military commentator on Israel’s Channel 12, the missile will be “difficult to detect, observe and intercept.”The channel’s Arab affairs commentator, Ohad Hamo, said that Iran’s missile is another step towards “deterring” the Zionist regime from launching any sort of military strike against the Islamic Republic. He also pointed out that the Fattah missile will be difficult to intercept because of its speed — Mach 13 — and maneuverability.“No missile defense system will be able to hit it.”The U.S. does not possess hypersonic missiles, he added, only China and Russia do.“Iran’s unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile is a message to Israel,” noted Maariv newspaper.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told those present at the missile’s unveiling ceremony on Tuesday: “We know these achievements anger our enemies, but we say to them, die in your anger, because these achievements make the Iranian people happy. What the IRGC’s Air Force is accomplishing is scientific and local work far from foreign pressure.”Raisi insisted that Iran’s deterrence force is purely defensive, never offensive.“It is a point of strength that contributes to establishing security in the region. This missile means that the region will be safe from evildoers and foreign aggression. The message to those who are thinking of attacking Iran is that the Islamic Republic is a powerful country and its power aims to support the people of Iran and the oppressed people of the world.”Hypersonic missiles are projectiles that can move at a speed of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. That is 1.7km (1.05 miles) per second or 6,174km (3,836 miles) per hour.Some ballistic missiles already reach these speeds, but this new class of weapon separates itself from the pack as it can take a more random path to its intended target after plunging back into the earth’s atmosphere.This makes it far more difficult to be detected by radar systems and to be destroyed by defense shields.More countries are pursuing hypersonic weaponry in hopes they will provide them with a militaryedge, but the challenges remain formidable.For one, friction from the upper atmosphere produces extremely high temperatures, while the intense speed of the missile produces superheated particles surrounding it that make it harder for radio communications to get through.So far, Russia and China have displayed an array of hypersonic weapons, with Moscow being the only one thought to have tested them in combat. The United States has also tested hypersonic missiles but lags behind its two rivals.Several months after the IRGC first announced in November that it had a hypersonic missile, the Fattah was displayed on Tuesday.Iran says the projectile has a range of 1,400km (870 miles) and can move at a massive speed of up to Mach 15 (5.1 km or 3.2 miles per second) before hitting its target.It is also said to feature a moveable secondary nozzle and employ solid propellants that allow for high maneuverability within and outside the atmosphere, which top IRGC commanders have said means no missile defense system in the world is a match for it.Iranian authorities have also praised a “generational leap” in missile technology on the back of the Fattah, which they have said will give Iran new levels of deterrence.They have dismissed Western skepticism of Iran’s development of hypersonic missiles, saying the truth will be revealed “on the day” such arms may be used, and that the U.S. is only skeptical as the technology undermines its efforts to sell arms to the region.Fattah’s current range is just short of the distance between Tehran and Tel Aviv, but IRGC aerospace chief commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh suggested on Tuesday that the force could look to hypersonics with a range of 2,000km (1,242 miles) in the near future.At the claimed speeds, Fattah could theoretically reach Israeli targets in under seven minutes. That will leave little room for detection and interception, even for the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome missile defense system.When covering news of the missile’s unveiling, Israeli media widely focused on a previous threat by Iranian media that an Iranian hypersonic projectile could reach Occupied Palestine in 400 seconds.The U.S. introduced a new round of sanctions on Tehran after the unveiling, including sanctions around its ballistic missile program.