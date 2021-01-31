Iran hangs Baluch militant for killing of two Revolutionary Guards, judiciary says

Irfan Baloch said: Iranian also captured Abdul Malik Rigi either through intercepting a passenger plane or getting him from Pakistan and immediately executed the commander in chief of Jundullah without much fanfare



in Pakistan we sit on these militants until they become heroes on social media and then they are either released or they escape. Ahsan Ullah Ahsan and Adnan Rashid (twice) Click to expand...

Areesh said: And here in Pakistan even people sitting in parliament were worried about Karima Baloch even though she died in Canada Click to expand...

Absolutely. It doesn't make any sense. Iran and all other nations immediately deal with such nonsense.Let's face it. Iranians are very patriotic. They have their fair share of defectors and anti-state idiots, but the Iranians deal with them with an iron fist. That is just the harsh truth. The Iranians don't have political problems like we do. We have Altaf bhai, Nawaz Sharif and Zardari. Iranians don't have that problem.Try to run a fake anti-state foreign funded NGO in Iran. You won't last a day. Try to teach anti-state and anti-religion BS in Iranian universities and you will be thrown out. The Iranians are patriotic and smart people. In comparison we lack severely.