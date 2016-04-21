What's new

Iran guns down three Pakistani fishermen

Iran guns down three Pakistani fishermen

QUETTA: At least three Pakistani fishermen were gunned down, while two others were injured, by Iranian security forces when they wandered into Iranian territorial waters in the Pasaband area, about 40 kilometres off the Jewani coast in Pakistan.
The fishermen, who belonged to Sindh, had entered into Balochistan from Karachi, police officials said.
District Police Officer Gwadar Liaquat Baloch confirmed the incident and said the bodies are yet to be handed over to Pakistani officials.
The trawler, Al-Mariam, entered into Irans territorial waters when Iranian security forces opened fire on them, killing three crew members on the spot, while injuring another two, he added.
Station Officer of Jewani Imam Baksh said that there were 20 to 25 people onboard Al-Mariam, which was engaged in illegal fishing.
Three people were killed, while two sustained injuries. The deceased, injured and those who have been caught alive are in the custody of Iranian security forces, he told The Express Tribune.
Baksh added that there were two trawlers. One of them escaped when Iranian forces opened fire, while they captured the second one.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Chabahar, Iran. Identities of the fishermen hailing from Sindh could not be determined.
A senior police official in Jewani said Iran had tightened security across the border with Pakistan during Muharram.
The trawlers often enter Iranian territorial waters, but these days, Iranian officials are strictly dealing with those who enter Iran without valid travelling documents, he said.
The police have tried, in vain, to establish contacts with Iranian officials for handing over the bodies and those injured.


Whats going on ? Are the Iranian security forces on power trip or something ? Perhaps trigger happy. Protocol says to issue warning first and then warning aerial shots. Dozens of fishermen who wander off in Indian / Pak terrotories are caught by the security forces of both sides but never have we heard of such #$@#$@ behaviour.
 
this may have happened unintentionally as many people were on the boat why they killed only three?
Iranians are strict but not as much,let the further new come,
 
whats wrong with Iranian security forces ? if they were on there side then they should be arrested not killed as they were unarmed civilians not human or drug traffickers
 
Iranians could have just scared the pakistanis away, or arrest them since they were unarmed. I think iran is being paranoid here
 
Assalam alaikum

some months ago when i said they enjoy killing on other thread iranian and its supporters were denying now here u go another instance. it is never the 1st time and won't be the last time.

TARIQ
 
Classic Iranian behavior... They could have captured them. Why did they kill those innocent people? Its not hard to understand that boat is fishing boat.

Thats why nobody likes iran ...
 
