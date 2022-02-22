What's new

Iran general visits Iraq speaks Arabic

_Nabil_

_Nabil_

Aug 22, 2021
Wergeland said:
Interesting.

How close is iraqi arabic to hijazi arabic. Can they understand eachother?
All Arabs from whatever country will understand each other "if" they avoid slang words that they know the other person you are talking to is not going to understand.

Never got issues understanding any Arabic, talked to almost all of them (Tourism work field).
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
_Nabil_ said:
All Arabs from whatever country will understand each other "if" they avoid slang words that they know the other person you are talking to is not going to understand.

Never got issues understanding any Arabic, talked to almost all of them (Tourism work field).
Interesting.
Arabs are by far the most enigmatic culture i know of. I feel i know so much about them and their history, but also understand so little about them.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
I don’t enjoy arabic language. The sounds from the throat are difficult. I respect that it is the language of the Quran and some recitations sound beautiful, but when average Arabs converse, it sounds unappealing.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
lastofthepatriots said:
I don’t enjoy arabic language. The sounds from the throat are difficult. I respect that it is the language of the Quran and some recitations sound beautiful, but when average Arabs converse, it sounds unappealing.
My former chief was a Iraqi arab and had booming voice. He was a TV news presenter in Iraq before he moved to Norway in the mid 90s. Told me that Quran is more eloqent compared to arabic spoken in normal daily use. Supposedly no one really speak quranic arabic anymore in regular daily use except religous settings. Dunno if its true or not.

I watchted the Omar MBC Series and was mesmerized by the classical arab language they used
 
Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein

Jun 20, 2018
Wergeland said:
My former chief was a Iraqi arab and had booming voice. He was a TV news presenter in Iraq before he moved to Norway in the mid 90s. Told me that Quran is more eloqent compared to arabic spoken in normal daily use. Supposedly no one really speak quranic arabic anymore in regular daily use except religous settings. Dunno if its true or not.

I watchted the Omar MBC Series and was mesmerized by the classical arab language they used
Speaking in formal Arabic isn't efficiënt
 

