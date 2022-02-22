Iran general visits Iraq speaks Arabic

Saddam Hussein
Iranian general speaking Arabic, the Arabization process is moving ahead full steam
Even Kamenai have spoken in Arabic, it's the Quran language after all, nothing to fuss about.
Iranian general speaking Arabic, the Arabization process is moving ahead full steam
All Arabs from whatever country will understand each other "if" they avoid slang words that they know the other person you are talking to is not going to understand.Interesting.
All Arabs from whatever country will understand each other "if" they avoid slang words that they know the other person you are talking to is not going to understand.
Never got issues understanding any Arabic, talked to almost all of them (Tourism work field).
How close is iraqi arabic to hijazi arabic. Can they understand eachother?
Arabs are by far the most enigmatic culture i know of. I feel i know so much about them and their history, but also understand so little about them.
If they were not mutually intelligible, they would be separate languages.
I don’t enjoy arabic language. The sounds from the throat are difficult. I respect that it is the language of the Quran and some recitations sound beautiful, but when average Arabs converse, it sounds unappealing.
My former chief was a Iraqi arab and had booming voice. He was a TV news presenter in Iraq before he moved to Norway in the mid 90s. Told me that Quran is more eloqent compared to arabic spoken in normal daily use. Supposedly no one really speak quranic arabic anymore in regular daily use except religous settings. Dunno if its true or not.
I watchted the Omar MBC Series and was mesmerized by the classical arab language they used