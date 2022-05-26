What's new

Iran General Claims 4,000 Relatives Of Top Officials Live In West

Iran General Claims 4,000 Relatives Of Top Officials Live In West

General Morteza Mirian, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ ground operations, has claimed that 4,000 relatives of “senior officials” live in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
General Morteza Mirian, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' ground operations, has claimed that 4,000 relatives of "senior officials" live in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Mirani said during a live television show Tuesday they should be “tracked” so as not to be allowed back to Iran to take up managerial positions. He drew a parallel with the 1980-88 war with Iraq, saying that no Iranian official would have allowed family members to live with Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi president, comparing him as an enemy with the West. Mirian suggested that what amounted to an exodus of these Iranians resulted from a weak commitment to revolutionary ideology.
A figure of 5,000 “descendants” of senior officials living abroad was cited in 2020 by Mohammad Gharazi, communications minister between 1985 and 1997 who was at the time considered a presidential hopeful. In November 2021, Alireza Salimi, a member of parliament, suggested that officials from the previous administration, under President Hassan Rouhani, including deputy ministers had moved to Europe due to fears they would be banned from leaving the country.
 

