Iran Gains Nearly $11bln from Export to Neighboring States in 5 Months

TEHRAN (FNA)- Iran's non-oil exports to 15 neighboring countries have exceeded $10.7 billion during the first five months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-August 22, 2022), spokesman for Iran's Customs Administration announced.Iran’s non-oil trade with its neighbors has had remarkable growth in terms of value and weight during the mentioned period, Rouhollah Latifi announced.He elaborated on the country’s foreign trade by saying that 25.398 million tons of Iranian commodities with the value of $10.723 billion were exported to the 15 neighboring states, which shows a 27 percent increase compared with the preceding year.Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, and Azerbaijan as Iran’s first seven export destinations, followed by Russia, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Bahrain and Qatar.