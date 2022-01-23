Iran Funded Hamas Rockets With $70 Million, Haniyeh Says

Trango Towers said: Shame they didn't send thousands of anti material rifles with proper scope. A few hunderd anti aircraft missiles and few hundred anti tank weapons Click to expand...

Anti-material sniper rifles

While the HS-50 is a patented Austrian innovation, the manufacturer has clearly stated that it gave several countries in the world a license to manufacture it. Publicly the first time the rifle arrived in the Middle East was after a deal between the Austrian company and Iran to import 800 rifles in 2005 to serve in Iranian counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics units, the rifle then entered service in the Syrian army, and then appeared for the first time during a military parade of the Palestinian Qassam Brigade in 2013



The manufacturer asserts that it is not responsible for the arrival of weapons in the Qassam Brigade. Thus, the most likely possibility is that the Steyr HS-50 rifles, which have appeared with the brigade, have been manufactured by Iran and exported to Palestine.

Anti-tank guided missiles

Anti-aircraft missiles

: either directly imported from Iran or copied from Iranian standard type with Iranian technical assistance.: Iranian-made Dehlavieh, local version of the Russian laser-guided Kornet ATGM, as recognizable from distinct details. The IDF soldier killed by Hamas forces during the last war on Gaza was targeted by a Dehlavieh missile.: if Palestinian Resistance groups start using MANPAD's, zionist fighter jets will simply fly at high altitude, outside the range of any manportable SAM. And larger SAM systems are, well, a bit difficult to smuggle into Gaza.I think we should also ask ourselves what weapons have other states supplied the Palestinian Resistance with?Hope this helps. Regards.