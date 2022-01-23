What's new

Iran Funded Hamas Rockets With $70 Million, Haniyeh Says

Ismail Haniyeh: Iran gave $70 million, and we built rockets

01/06/2022

download-10.jpg


Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s political bureau, says the Islamic Republic of Iran paid $70 million to the Palestinian movement to build its “deterrent force” against Israel, and that rockets produced by Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip were part of that ” strategic power”.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic on Sunday, January 2, he named a few plans of the militant group’s, from digging offensive tunnels to attack Israel to construction of other military weapons, and said that Iran’s financial assistance to the militant group changed the military arrangement in Gaza.

In a telephone call and message to Hamas leaders inside and outside Hamas in early December 2017, Qassem Soleimani stressed that “all facilities are at Hamas’ disposal.” In January of last year, Mahmoud al-Zahar, a senior Hamas official, praised Qassem Soleimani, saying that members of the group received $22 million in cash during a trip to Tehran on Soleimani’s orders. He said: “And we could not carry more than that, because each suitcase could only hold 40 kilograms.”

Ismail Haniyeh, who spoke to Al-Jazeera television, continued: “Our relations with Iran are not a new issue and have been stable for the past 30 years, and we have been represented in Iran since 1990.” Iran has provided financial support for the resistance’s defense strategy, and the long-range missiles we have had since 2009 belong to Iran.

Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashaal, the former head of Hamas’ political bureau, and a number of other leaders of the Brotherhood Islamist movement have lived and worked in Doha, Qatar, for years under the auspices of the emir.

https://iraniancongress.news/-/blog/politics/994/

- - - - -

Iran Funded Hamas Missiles With $70 Million, Haniyeh Says

1/3/2022

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has revealed that the Iran paid a total of $70 million to the Palestinian group to help it develop missiles and defense systems.

During an interview with Al-Jazeera Haniyeh said different countries help in financing the group, but Iran is the biggest donor.

The head of Hamas political bureau added that thanks to the aid from Iran, his group managed to have a comprehensive defense strategy in its confrontation with the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip last year.

He was referring to the two-week outbreak of violence in May 2021 that was called operation “Sword of Jerusalem” by Hamas but dubbed operation “Guardian of the Walls” by Israel.
Haniyeh said that the operation was “a rehearsal for the liberation of the Palestinian territories from the occupation", adding that it "completely paralyzed” Israel as their missiles even reached targets in Tel Aviv, which meant failure of the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.

Hamas reportedly fired more than 4,000 rockets and missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense system.

He said that Hamas is not fighting a proxy war for Iran, stressing they are in it together against “the common Israeli enemy.”

Haniyeh added that Iran backs the Shiite groups within its framework of support for the “axis of resistance” in the region, noting that Tehran also supports Sunni movements against Israel.

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202201038619

- - - - -

-1024x614.jpg
 
Shame they didn't send thousands of anti material rifles with proper scope. A few hunderd anti aircraft missiles and few hundred anti tank weapons
 
We have already transferred ATGMs to Gaza. That's why Israel hesitated to initiate a ground invasion of Gaza last time.
 
Anti-material sniper rifles: either directly imported from Iran or copied from Iranian standard type with Iranian technical assistance.

While the HS-50 is a patented Austrian innovation, the manufacturer has clearly stated that it gave several countries in the world a license to manufacture it. Publicly the first time the rifle arrived in the Middle East was after a deal between the Austrian company and Iran to import 800 rifles in 2005 to serve in Iranian counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics units, the rifle then entered service in the Syrian army, and then appeared for the first time during a military parade of the Palestinian Qassam Brigade in 2013

The manufacturer asserts that it is not responsible for the arrival of weapons in the Qassam Brigade. Thus, the most likely possibility is that the Steyr HS-50 rifles, which have appeared with the brigade, have been manufactured by Iran and exported to Palestine.

https://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog...y-of-the-steyr-hs-50-or-a-new-rifle-entirely/

www.algemeiner.com

Expert: Hamas’ ‘Homemade’ Sniper Rifle Really Smuggled From Iran

Hamas' new sniper rifle Photo: Pakistan Defense A recently-released video from Hamas which touts what the terror group claims to …
www.algemeiner.com www.algemeiner.com

Screen-Shot-2018-03-01-at-4.16.27-AM.png



Anti-tank guided missiles: Iranian-made Dehlavieh, local version of the Russian laser-guided Kornet ATGM, as recognizable from distinct details. The IDF soldier killed by Hamas forces during the last war on Gaza was targeted by a Dehlavieh missile.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/544352824977793024

Anti-aircraft missiles: if Palestinian Resistance groups start using MANPAD's, zionist fighter jets will simply fly at high altitude, outside the range of any manportable SAM. And larger SAM systems are, well, a bit difficult to smuggle into Gaza.

I think we should also ask ourselves what weapons have other states supplied the Palestinian Resistance with?

Hope this helps. Regards.
 
yes we also need these weapons what we were doing to get 70mn or weapons ?
people of iran are also tired of proxy wars and money wasted on these wars sir . iranian upraises are increasing with time .
 
If Iranian are hungry and the average Iranian is 4x times richer then the average pakistani... what does that make pakistanis? maybe you should think a little before repeating stupid western propaganda..

and i will GUARANTEE you such chants are provoked by CIA agents... because the amount of money Iran helps lebanon/gaza with is absolutely nothing when considered as part of Irans defense budget.

Take hezbollah for example. Even the absolute highest estimates ive heard from western propaganda is that Iran gives 200-300million a year in financial assistance to hezbollah.

In exchange for this, Iran has created an elite fighting division right on the israeli throat. Armed to the teeth with missiles and rockets, and absolute grand masters of defensive guerilla warfare.

This is a massive detterence and provides billions of dollars worth of security to Iran for peanuts.. 1 day of war will cost 10years~ worth of hezbollah/hamas budgets.

Only stupid people who fall for western propaganda, and zionists/west are unhappy about Irans geopolitical stance.
 
i am not questioning about iranian nationalism . iranians love thier country like any other and they will sure gather on death of thier general by USA . but its not mean they are agree to divert billions of dollars on proxy wars of ME . almost every country in ME have public sick of these dirty wars now .
 
Yes I know re manpads but helicopters and drones may not be so lucky. Its just a amatter of time before drone technology swarms Israeli airbase
 
my dear iranian protesting from 2016 to 2021 more and more do you deny it ?


en.wikipedia.org

2016–2022 Iranian protests - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
