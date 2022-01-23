Iran Funded Hamas Rockets With $70 Million, Haniyeh Says

Ismail Haniyeh: Iran gave $70 million, and we built rockets01/06/2022
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s political bureau, says the Islamic Republic of Iran paid $70 million to the Palestinian movement to build its “deterrent force” against Israel, and that rockets produced by Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip were part of that ” strategic power”.
In an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic on Sunday, January 2, he named a few plans of the militant group’s, from digging offensive tunnels to attack Israel to construction of other military weapons, and said that Iran’s financial assistance to the militant group changed the military arrangement in Gaza.
In a telephone call and message to Hamas leaders inside and outside Hamas in early December 2017, Qassem Soleimani stressed that “all facilities are at Hamas’ disposal.” In January of last year, Mahmoud al-Zahar, a senior Hamas official, praised Qassem Soleimani, saying that members of the group received $22 million in cash during a trip to Tehran on Soleimani’s orders. He said: “And we could not carry more than that, because each suitcase could only hold 40 kilograms.”
Ismail Haniyeh, who spoke to Al-Jazeera television, continued: “Our relations with Iran are not a new issue and have been stable for the past 30 years, and we have been represented in Iran since 1990.” Iran has provided financial support for the resistance’s defense strategy, and the long-range missiles we have had since 2009 belong to Iran.
Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashaal, the former head of Hamas’ political bureau, and a number of other leaders of the Brotherhood Islamist movement have lived and worked in Doha, Qatar, for years under the auspices of the emir.
Iran Funded Hamas Missiles With $70 Million, Haniyeh Says 1/3/2022
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has revealed that the Iran paid a total of $70 million to the Palestinian group to help it develop missiles and defense systems.
During an interview with Al-Jazeera Haniyeh said different countries help in financing the group, but Iran is the biggest donor.
The head of Hamas political bureau added that thanks to the aid from Iran, his group managed to have a comprehensive defense strategy in its confrontation with the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip last year.
He was referring to the two-week outbreak of violence in May 2021 that was called operation “Sword of Jerusalem” by Hamas but dubbed operation “Guardian of the Walls” by Israel.
Haniyeh said that the operation was “a rehearsal for the liberation of the Palestinian territories from the occupation", adding that it "completely paralyzed” Israel as their missiles even reached targets in Tel Aviv, which meant failure of the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.
Hamas reportedly fired more than 4,000 rockets and missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense system.
He said that Hamas is not fighting a proxy war for Iran, stressing they are in it together against “the common Israeli enemy.”
Haniyeh added that Iran backs the Shiite groups within its framework of support for the “axis of resistance” in the region, noting that Tehran also supports Sunni movements against Israel.
