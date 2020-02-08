What's new

Iran frees 2 soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan

P

PK784

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 3, 2019
31
0
35
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Iran frees 2 soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan


Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Wednesday it had freed two soldiers in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan’s territory.

“A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago,” the IRGC said in a statement.

According to the statement, the soldiers were successfully transferred back to Iran.

On Oct. 16, 2018, Jaish ul-Adl organization kidnapped 12 IRGC guards to Pakistani territory in the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the border between the two countries.

Military officials formed a joint committee between Tehran and Islamabad to free the kidnapped guards.

Five of the soldiers were released on Nov. 15, 2018, and four Iranian soldiers were rescued by the Pakistani army on March 21, 2019.

Jaish ul-Adl organization, which Tehran declared a terrorist organization, is waging an armed struggle against the Iranian government, saying it defends the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/iran-frees-2-soldiers-kidnapped-in-pakistan/2132654
 
U

User

FULL MEMBER
Dec 12, 2020
120
0
131
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PK784 said:
Iran frees 2 soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan


Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Wednesday it had freed two soldiers in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan’s territory.
Click to expand...
The title and the subheading makes it sound like it was all a unilateral action inside Pakistan which is a lawless country.
 
Skywalker

Skywalker

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2006
3,586
-16
3,426
testing our limits...i hope in future we will be doing the same thing whenever they massacre hazaras or provide sanctuaries to our most wanted terrorists. its time to tell them enough is enough. btw which elite revoloutionary guards they are talking about the same ones who could brake a vase.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
P

ProudPak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 26, 2019
393
0
445
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There should be a way in which both sides forces can enter the other country simultaneously informing the partners to ensure terrorists dont get away.
We should do this with iran and Afghanistan
 
Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,690
1
4,851
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
User said:
The title and the subheading makes it sound like it was all a unilateral action inside Pakistan which is a lawless country.
Click to expand...
Isn't that what happened?

It sounds like IRGC carried out a successful covert rescue operation across the border which is pretty impressive actually. Sounds like something US Special Ops or Navy SEALs would do. If its true, I'm actually surprised this isn't a much bigger story.

Could be because Pakistan wasn't cooperating which isn't that surprising, so I don't blame IRGC for doing it themselves if they have the capability. Definitely not a good look for PA if IRGC can slip across the border into Pakistan undetected that easily and then exfiltrate back to Iran but I guess IRGC specializes in these kind of black operations so they've gotten pretty good at it. IMO we should learn from them.

This is basically what happens when PA decides to mess with IRGC and IRGC decides to show PA who's boss.

Also, there are 2 other notable things here:

1. I find it very interesting that essentially Iran has no issues admitting that they secretly entered Pakistan to conduct this hostage rescue operation. Normally this kind of thing would be kept secret for years, not released in a media statement so casually. I wonder what the Pakistani reaction will be to this. Could be that PA severely underestimated IRGC's ability to do a covert operation like this without consulting them.

2. If IRGC can successfully enter and exfiltrate Pakistan undetected to rescue 2 hostage IRGC soldiers, then it pretty much means they could capture any target in Pakistan and take them back to Iran with some degree of preparation which is pretty damning. Implications of this are pretty severe.

IMO this should be a much bigger story.
 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,656
2
75,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aspen said:
Isn't that what happened?

It sounds like IRGC carried out a successful covert rescue operation across the border which is pretty impressive actually. Sounds like something US Special Ops would do. If its true, I'm actually surprised this isn't a much bigger story.

Could be because Pakistan wasn't cooperating, so I don't blame IRGC for doing it themselves if they have the capability. Definitely not a good look for PA if IRGC can slip across the border undetected that easily but I guess IRGC specializes in these kind of black operations so they've gotten pretty good at it. IMO we should learn from them.
Click to expand...
We should also learn how not to shoot down own civilian airliner while firing ballistic missiles on enemy to avenge a dead general and how to make sure that enemy doesn't kill your top nuclear scientist right under your nose

Funny people are talking about "capabilities" just to defend Iran
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,587
68
42,467
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Aspen said:
Isn't that what happened?

It sounds like IRGC carried out a successful covert rescue operation across the border which is pretty impressive actually. Sounds like something US Special Ops or Navy SEALs would do. If its true, I'm actually surprised this isn't a much bigger story.

Could be because Pakistan wasn't cooperating which isn't that surprising, so I don't blame IRGC for doing it themselves if they have the capability. Definitely not a good look for PA if IRGC can slip across the border into Pakistan undetected that easily and then exfiltrate back to Iran but I guess IRGC specializes in these kind of black operations so they've gotten pretty good at it. IMO we should learn from them.

This is basically what happens when PA decides to mess with IRGC and it backfires.
Click to expand...
This guy could cross the border and come back like any special ops team;

1612393607091.png


You know why? There's not a single soul around.
No big deal here.
 
Last edited:
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
550
0
928
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is violation of sovereign country. Pak needs strong military leadership to conduct the raids inside Iran to destroy BLA camps.
 
JohnWick

JohnWick

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2018
2,929
-2
2,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
We should also learn how not to shoot down own civilian airliner while firing ballistic missiles on enemy to avenge a dead general and how to make sure that enemy doesn't kill your top nuclear scientist right under your nose

Funny people are talking about "capabilities" just to defend Iran
Click to expand...
images (23).jpeg
 
Nefarious

Nefarious

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2015
1,649
0
2,347
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Aspen said:
Isn't that what happened?

It sounds like IRGC carried out a successful covert rescue operation across the border which is pretty impressive actually. Sounds like something US Special Ops or Navy SEALs would do. If its true, I'm actually surprised this isn't a much bigger story.

Could be because Pakistan wasn't cooperating which isn't that surprising, so I don't blame IRGC for doing it themselves if they have the capability. Definitely not a good look for PA if IRGC can slip across the border into Pakistan undetected that easily and then exfiltrate back to Iran but I guess IRGC specializes in these kind of black operations so they've gotten pretty good at it. IMO we should learn from them.

This is basically what happens when PA decides to mess with IRGC and IRGC decides to show PA who's boss.

Also, there are 2 other notable things here:

1. I find it very interesting that essentially Iran has no issues admitting that they secretly entered Pakistan to conduct this hostage rescue operation. Normally this kind of thing would be kept secret for years, not released in a media statement so casually. I wonder what the Pakistani reaction will be to this. Could be that PA severely underestimated IRGC's ability to do a covert operation like this without consulting them.

2. If IRGC can successfully enter and exfiltrate Pakistan undetected to rescue 2 hostage IRGC soldiers, then it pretty much means they could capture any target in Pakistan and take them back to Iran with some degree of preparation which is pretty damning. Implications of this are pretty severe.

IMO this should be a much bigger story.
Click to expand...
Their border guards get kidnapped by bandits. Kameel Ahmady jumped bail in Iran and smuggled himself out through the mountainous Iran border.

Keep kissing asz
 
Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,690
1
4,851
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
IRGC: All abducted Iranian border guards freed from Pakistan

4bxyfb857506531tbg7_800C450.jpg


The two remaining Iranian border guards who had been kidnapped at a border post and taken into Pakistan back in 2018 were released on Tuesday night, the IRGC said.

According to Tasnim news agency, the Quds Base of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force announced in a statement that its constant efforts and intelligence activities resulted in the release of the two border guards from Pakistan.

The repatriated servicemen were the last two from a group of 14 Iranian border guards who had been held hostage by the so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group since 2018.

The Pakistani-based terrorists kidnapped the 14 Iranian forces at a border post in Mirjaveh region in Iran’s southeastern Province of Sistan and Balouchestan in October 2018.

Iranian military forces along the southeastern border areas are frequently attacked by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tehran has frequently asked the two neighbors to step up security at the common border to prevent terrorist attacks on Iranian forces.

parstoday.com

IRGC: All abducted Iranian border guards freed from Pakistan

The two remaining Iranian border guards who had been kidnapped at a border post and taken into Pakistan back in 2018 were released on Tuesday night, the IR...
parstoday.com parstoday.com
 
A

Arash1991

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 11, 2020
3
0
11
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Skywalker said:
testing our limits...i hope in future we will be doing the same thing whenever they massacre hazaras or provide sanctuaries to our most wanted terrorists. its time to tell them enough is enough. btw which elite revoloutionary guards they are talking about the same ones who could brake a vase.
Click to expand...
I would like to explain from an Iranian perspective. First of all I would like to mention that I see Pakistanis as my brothers and sisters and have no grudges against Pakistan. I think that it is not appropriate to make comparisons at this point by some people here. (This is not only addressed to you, but also to others who have posted here) It is much better to put yourself in the Iranian perspective. Apparently two Iranians were kidnapped and the Iranian secret services determined the location of the hostages after two years. The question is: how should Iran react? Obviously the Pakistanis were unable to free these hostages or to find out anything about them in these 2 years. That Iran is also forced to act should be clear somewhere. The only debate in the room is not whether Iran should act but how.
There are only 2 options here: Either alone or with the cooperation of the Pakistani authorities. I'll be honest with you, I personally would also decide to turn the thing myself. The fact that Iranian units have been detained in Pakistan for more than 2 years without the Pakistani secret service being able to free these hostages themselves is more than reason enough for such an action. There are many other reasons that I will not go into further.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,848
15
18,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Aspen said:
Isn't that what happened?

It sounds like IRGC carried out a successful covert rescue operation across the border which is pretty impressive actually. Sounds like something US Special Ops or Navy SEALs would do. If its true, I'm actually surprised this isn't a much bigger story.

Could be because Pakistan wasn't cooperating which isn't that surprising, so I don't blame IRGC for doing it themselves if they have the capability. Definitely not a good look for PA if IRGC can slip across the border into Pakistan undetected that easily and then exfiltrate back to Iran but I guess IRGC specializes in these kind of black operations so they've gotten pretty good at it. IMO we should learn from them.

This is basically what happens when PA decides to mess with IRGC and IRGC decides to show PA who's boss.

Also, there are 2 other notable things here:

1. I find it very interesting that essentially Iran has no issues admitting that they secretly entered Pakistan to conduct this hostage rescue operation. Normally this kind of thing would be kept secret for years, not released in a media statement so casually. I wonder what the Pakistani reaction will be to this. Could be that PA severely underestimated IRGC's ability to do a covert operation like this without consulting them.

2. If IRGC can successfully enter and exfiltrate Pakistan undetected to rescue 2 hostage IRGC soldiers, then it pretty much means they could capture any target in Pakistan and take them back to Iran with some degree of preparation which is pretty damning. Implications of this are pretty severe.

IMO this should be a much bigger story.
Click to expand...
Sounds like you just released a Bollywood version of the OP.
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,340
2
7,655
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Skywalker said:
testing our limits...i hope in future we will be doing the same thing whenever they massacre hazaras or provide sanctuaries to our most wanted terrorists. its time to tell them enough is enough. btw which elite revoloutionary guards they are talking about the same ones who could brake a vase.
Click to expand...
No the one that dance in skirts like their mulla leader.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 19, Members: 9, Guests: 10)

Similar threads

Malik Alpha
They Burned Everything': Iran, Hezbollah, and War Crimes in Syria
Replies
1
Views
490
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Solomon2
  • Locked
Nuclear War Is Not A Problem
Replies
11
Views
925
SQ8
SQ8
ashok321
India-Pakistan: China Sets The Record Straighter
Replies
0
Views
402
ashok321
ashok321
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
968
Globenim
G
Yankee-stani
Organised Crime in Asia – An [In]convenient Relationship
Replies
1
Views
1K
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom