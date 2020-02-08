Iran frees 2 soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan

Skywalker said: testing our limits...i hope in future we will be doing the same thing whenever they massacre hazaras or provide sanctuaries to our most wanted terrorists. its time to tell them enough is enough. btw which elite revoloutionary guards they are talking about the same ones who could brake a vase. Click to expand...

I would like to explain from an Iranian perspective. First of all I would like to mention that I see Pakistanis as my brothers and sisters and have no grudges against Pakistan. I think that it is not appropriate to make comparisons at this point by some people here. (This is not only addressed to you, but also to others who have posted here) It is much better to put yourself in the Iranian perspective. Apparently two Iranians were kidnapped and the Iranian secret services determined the location of the hostages after two years. The question is: how should Iran react? Obviously the Pakistanis were unable to free these hostages or to find out anything about them in these 2 years. That Iran is also forced to act should be clear somewhere. The only debate in the room is not whether Iran should act but how.There are only 2 options here: Either alone or with the cooperation of the Pakistani authorities. I'll be honest with you, I personally would also decide to turn the thing myself. The fact that Iranian units have been detained in Pakistan for more than 2 years without the Pakistani secret service being able to free these hostages themselves is more than reason enough for such an action. There are many other reasons that I will not go into further.