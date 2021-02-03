What's new

Iran frees 2 soldiers inside Pakistan terrirory

Iran frees 2 soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan


Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Wednesday it had freed two soldiers in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan’s territory.

“A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago,” the IRGC said in a statement.

According to the statement, the soldiers were successfully transferred back to Iran.

On Oct. 16, 2018, Jaish ul-Adl organization kidnapped 12 IRGC guards to Pakistani territory in the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the border between the two countries.

Military officials formed a joint committee between Tehran and Islamabad to free the kidnapped guards.

Five of the soldiers were released on Nov. 15, 2018, and four Iranian soldiers were rescued by the Pakistani army on March 21, 2019.

Jaish ul-Adl organization, which Tehran declared a terrorist organization, is waging an armed struggle against the Iranian government, saying it defends the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/iran-frees-2-soldiers-kidnapped-in-pakistan/2132654
 
PK784 said:
Iran frees 2 soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan


Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Wednesday it had freed two soldiers in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan’s territory.
The title and the subheading makes it sound like it was all a unilateral action inside Pakistan which is a lawless country.
 
basturds are testing our limits...i hope in future we will be doing the same thing whenever they massacre hazaras or provide sanctuaries to our most wanted terrorists. its time to tell them enough is enough. btw which elite revoloutionary guards they are talking about the same ones who could brake a vase.
 
There should be a way in which both sides forces can enter the other country simultaneously informing the partners to ensure terrorists dont get away.
We should do this with iran and Afghanistan
 
