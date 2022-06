To be fair Indians grovelled like the best on the international stage to try to placate Muslim countries, knowing the fallout would hurt India badThe problem is at home hindutva poison and extremism has been allowed and nurtured by the state against Indian Muslims in particular but all Muslims in realityThis was just a glimpse and no Muslim anywhere should be under any delusions about Hindus,The Hindus were humiliated for. 1000 years and have a big chip on their shoulder and they are itching to harm Indian Muslims and you will find them on any site trying to target Muslims