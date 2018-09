Well, finally Mr. Zarif granted some interviews on U.S. national broadcasts. Am I happy? I guess, a couple of 10 min segment every year is better than nothing. But I cannot stress more how bad of a policy this is, how damaging to Iran's interest it is when we do not have a full time representative in the U.S. rebuffing the lies of the Zionist media on news shows. These organizations are engaging in Anti-Iran activities, speeches, interviews, columns and blogs every week but Iran reps rebuff them once every year during the UNGA.Well don't work too hard.Here is the podcast (sorry, I could not find a video yet).