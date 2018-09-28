What's new

Iran FM arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC Afghanistan Summit

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,699
-9
12,578
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
www.google.com

Iran FM arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC Afghanistan Summit

Islamabad, IRNA -- Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Pakistani capital on Saturday night to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan.
www.google.com www.google.com

Iran FM arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC Afghanistan Summit

Islamabad, IRNA -- Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Pakistani capital on Saturday night to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister arrived at the Islamabad International Airport leading a high-level delegation.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Pakistani Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan received the Iranian Foreign Minister and his delegation at the airport.

This is the first visit of Hossein Amirabdollahian to Pakistan since assuming the charge of Foreign Minister of Iran.

Meanwhile, meeting of the senior officials of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is currently underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad. Rasoul Mousavi, Assistant to Foreign Minister and Director General South Asia is leading the Iranian delegation.

The high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to attend the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states on Sunday.

Amirabdollahian will share Iran's point of view on Afghanistan and developments in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will meet with some of his counterparts from various countries, including Pakistan on the sidelines of the OIC summit.

272**2050
 
Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 18, 2011
11,636
8
12,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Afganistan is a terrorist country. It is becoming threat for global peace again. OIC should take stand, enhance military capabilities and eliminate terrorist from afganistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

RangeMaster
Daily diary: Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly
Replies
2
Views
832
Morpheus
Morpheus
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom