Iran FM arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC Afghanistan Summit

Iran FM arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC Afghanistan SummitIslamabad, IRNA -- Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Pakistani capital on Saturday night to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan.The Foreign Minister arrived at the Islamabad International Airport leading a high-level delegation.Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Pakistani Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan received the Iranian Foreign Minister and his delegation at the airport.This is the first visit of Hossein Amirabdollahian to Pakistan since assuming the charge of Foreign Minister of Iran.Meanwhile, meeting of the senior officials of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is currently underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad. Rasoul Mousavi, Assistant to Foreign Minister and Director General South Asia is leading the Iranian delegation.The high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to attend the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states on Sunday.Amirabdollahian will share Iran's point of view on Afghanistan and developments in the region.The Iranian Foreign Minister will meet with some of his counterparts from various countries, including Pakistan on the sidelines of the OIC summit.272**2050