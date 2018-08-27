/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Iran F5 fighter plane crashed!

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by Amigator, Aug 27, 2018 at 7:36 AM.

  1. Aug 27, 2018 at 7:36 AM #1
    Amigator

    Amigator FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    110
    Joined:
    Oct 13, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 73 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    An Iranian Air Force F-5 fighter jet crashed on a training mission in the southwestern Khuzestan Province. The pilot was killed, while the co-pilot survived and was hospitalized.

    The jet was flying a training mission when it crashed while trying to land on a runway at Dezful Air Base in the southwestern Khuzestan Province on Sunday, Iranian media reports.

    The pilot, an Iranian colonel, died in the crash, the commander of Dezful’s police told Fars News Agency.

    The co-pilot survived the incident, and was rushed to the hospital.

    The spokesperson for the air base said that the jet suffered a “technical malfunction” while in flight, and commended the crew for managing to bring the plane to the runway, avoiding greater destruction.

    https://t.co/T5MVgwKtYG 5b82a35adda4c89b2f8b458f.jpeg
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)