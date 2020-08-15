Iran expresses readiness to accept Pakistani investment in Chabahar

slamabad, Oct 21, IRNA -- Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its readiness to accept the investment from Pakistani businessmen and companies in Chabahar Special Economic Zone, Mirjaveh and the new Rimdan border crossing.Mandana Zanganeh, the deputy governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan for economic affairs said this while heading an Iranian delegation at a two-day meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee in Quetta on Wednesday."Chabahar, Mirjaveh and Rimdan of Iran are open to Pakistani investors," she said.She also emphasized on launching of new border crossings between Iran and Pakistan, especially "Rimdan-Gabd" gate next month.The official added there are suitable and productive capacities between the two countries, especially Sistan and Baluchestan province and Baluchestan province and we must seize these opportunities, especially in the areas of transport, trade and tourism.The head of the Iranian delegation proposed to increase the customs working hours at the Mirjaveh-Taftan border checkpoint to 12 hours per day from November 1, 2020 and increase it to 24 hours in the next three months, which was welcomed by the Pakistani side.