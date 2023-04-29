What's new

Iran Exports Nano-Technological Products to 47 Countries

nano


A 1.3% growth in market share of Iranian-made nano-technological products proves that these goods have good enough quality to persuade foreign countries to buy them.

Official figures show that currently, nano-technological goods and services in different fields like construction, optoelectronics, medicine, healthcare, textile and other areas are being exported to 47 countries that include Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Georgia, Syria, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, India and Kazakhstan.
Turkey ranks first in this regard and exports to the country are worth 13 million dollars. Iraq ranks second with 12.2 million dollars worth of goods and services imported from Iran and Lebanon is third with 4.3 million dollars. The lion’s share of Iran’s nano-technological products goes to the construction field. The share equals 53% of Iranian exports.
Cutting-edge products manufactured in Iran by knowledge-based companies have boosted Iran’s GDP. Efforts by these companies have saved Iran foreign currencies. These two achievements can help boost Iran’s economic growth and production.
Iran has built itself a world class reputation in the field of nano-technology, and Iranian experts have managed to make important accomplishments in this sphere.
Iran has been a pioneer in nano-technology in the world for more than a decade. Iran’s nanon-technology industry has been able to speed up its growth and to produce goods and services in an increasingly effective manner inside the country and abroad using homegrown know-how and techniques.
The Nano-technology development office of the Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology is playing a key and strategic role in developing this industry in Iran and it does so by supporting the field’s technological and innovation ecosystem.

cistc.ir

Turkey imports most Iranian-made nano-technological products, 47 countries buy these goods - CISTC

A 1.3% growth in market share of Iranian-made nano-technological products proves that these goods have good enough quality to persuade foreign countries to
cistc.ir cistc.ir


A bit old but gold. 👍
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

aryobarzan
Iran amongst Top 5 countries in 6 critical technologies surpassing Japan, Canada, France and Russia
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
3K
MMM-E
MMM-E
lydian fall
  • Article
Iran, Oman Ink MoU on Cooperation in Oil Industry
Replies
0
Views
454
lydian fall
lydian fall
lydian fall
  • Article
Iran's Exports to Iraq Exceeds $8 Billion in 11 Months
Replies
1
Views
523
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
lydian fall
Iran, Iraq to Launch Three Joint Industrial Towns
Replies
0
Views
249
lydian fall
lydian fall
lydian fall
  • Article
Tehran to host Iran-Qatar business forum
Replies
1
Views
513
AA_
AA_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom