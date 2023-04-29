Iran Exports Nano-Technological Products to 47 Countries

Turkey imports most Iranian-made nano-technological products, 47 countries buy these goods - CISTC A 1.3% growth in market share of Iranian-made nano-technological products proves that these goods have good enough quality to persuade foreign countries to

Official figures show that currently, nano-technological goods and services in different fields like construction, optoelectronics, medicine, healthcare, textile and other areas are being exported to 47 countries that include Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Georgia, Syria, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, India and Kazakhstan.Turkey ranks first in this regard and exports to the country are worth 13 million dollars. Iraq ranks second with 12.2 million dollars worth of goods and services imported from Iran and Lebanon is third with 4.3 million dollars. The lion's share of Iran's nano-technological products goes to the construction field. The share equals 53% of Iranian exports.Cutting-edge products manufactured in Iran by knowledge-based companies have boosted Iran's GDP. Efforts by these companies have saved Iran foreign currencies. These two achievements can help boost Iran's economic growth and production.Iran has built itself a world class reputation in the field of nano-technology, and Iranian experts have managed to make important accomplishments in this sphere.Iran has been a pioneer in nano-technology in the world for more than a decade. Iran's nanon-technology industry has been able to speed up its growth and to produce goods and services in an increasingly effective manner inside the country and abroad using homegrown know-how and techniques.The Nano-technology development office of the Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology is playing a key and strategic role in developing this industry in Iran and it does so by supporting the field's technological and innovation ecosystem.