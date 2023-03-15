What's new

Iran exports 14 million dollar worth of steel and steel ingot to KSA

The statistics of export of metal products, especially in the field of steel and lead, confirm that more than 14 million dollars of products in this sector have been exported from Iran to Saudi Arabia in the current year, which shows that the commercial relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia started before the political relations.



 
Money Talks.....Iranian Steel is best priced steel in the International market.
 

