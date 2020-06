Iran disregards Iraq's export laws which includes quality control and assurance. Many Iranian products are of low quality and they're flooding the market by force, using some of their proxy influence in Baghdad threatening calls for reducing imports. All these mass imports are killing any attempts at local production.



The mass import of Saipa (major piece of shit) is a big example, other examples are everyday items including cheap electronics.



The useful imports from Iran are in the engineering sector which Iraq lacks, Iraq cannot just like that start building its own power plants etc. However, the amount of other shit it imports is damaging.







1991-2003 famine was because of a worldwide blockade, there is no blockade anymore. The country can survive without these mass imports. The local production needs to start, this government is heavily infiltrated by Iran. Just look at Kadhimi today, being threatened by Iranian proxies day and night.



Either way, my sole statement here was that this is another bad thing for Iraq. Hopefully the people wake up from their retarded Shia nonsense.

